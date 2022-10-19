Nearly 300 Animals Discovered in Horrifying ‘Noxious’ New York Home

It was a horrifying sight as nearly 300 animals including cats and wildlife such as snakes, birds, and tortoises were removed from what authorities describe as a “noxious” New York home. According to officials, the animals were found in a residence in Miller Place New York. With that many animals in one area at the time of rescue officials discovered even more horrors. The home was also infested by cockroaches, lice, and mites. The pet owner was arrested and charged with animal cruelty confinement.

Some Of The Rescue Animals Will Be Facing Long-term Effects Of The Hoarding

As authorities moved through the New York apartment recently, they were horrified by the sight. The residence which was packed full of cats, snakes, birds, and other animals was filthy and “noxious,” rescuers say.

“You’ve got situations where the cages are stacked,” notes an official from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

“So animals can urinate and defecate on animals below,” the statement continues. And, the officials note, these animals will likely be suffering from health issues for some time, even after rescue.

“You’re going to have things like conjunctivitis,” the statement says. “Hair loss, urine stains, unhealed injuries, [and] scars.”

The Pet Owner Faces Multiple Charges Of Animal Cruelty Confinement For Animal Hoarding

Karin Keyes, the woman who was in charge of the animals that have now found rescue has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty confinement. The New York woman faces jail time and fines if convicted of these crimes.

Volunteers with the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) are taking care of the animals that have been rescued. They will also help to provide necessary medical care. According to the reports, the animals will be sent to wildlife centers and rescue organizations after they receive treatment.

A Tripped Alarm Leads To The Horrifying Discovery

Karin Keyes’s house of horrors was discovered when she asked some of her patients to feed her animals while she was away. This request set off a series of events. Events that eventually led the officials to intervene and rescue the hundreds of animals from the residence.

According to the officials, the people stepping in to feed the hundreds of animals at Keyes’ residence tripped an alarm while at the New York home. This led to fire officials arriving on the scene. Experts focused on rescuing the animals were sent in once they and the dangerous environment were discovered.

“The caregivers tripped the fire alarm, brought [the] fire department to the scene,” the officials explain. This, they say “led to [the] fire marshal,” which in turn led to the building department, animal control, and finally, the District Attorney’s Office and the ASPCA.