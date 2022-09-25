Nebraska Man Plotting to Kill Federal Fish, Wildlife Officer Sentenced to Serious Time Behind Bars

A Nebraska man has bene sentenced to time in jail. The man was planning to kill federal fish and a wildlife officer.

24-year-old Cody Cape from Blair was sentenced on Thursday. Back in October 2020, Cape was cited for a fishing violation. Both Cape and his friend were “subjects of an ongoing poaching investigation that was being investigated by the officer,” according to 6 News WOWT.

In December 2020, while armed with a handgun, Cape told his friend that he was going to kill the officer who cited him and his family with explosives.

His friend ended up turning him in, and Cape admitted to the FBI that he had threatened to do that.

Cape was sentenced to just under ten years for the threat.

Over in Mississippi, something similar has been going on. Two men from Kentucky crossed state lines to poach fish.

According to a Mississippi press release, “James Lawrence ‘Lance’ Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead guilty to conspiring to violate the Lacey Act by travelling from Kentucky to Mississippi on multiple occasions between November 6, 2018, and January 5, 2018, for the purpose of harvesting paddlefish from Moon Lake in Coahoma County, which was closed to paddlefish harvest.”

The men were planning to sell and market the paddlefish roe as caviar.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) launched a joint investigation. Finally, the men were sentenced.

“I am extremely proud of these Officers for their hard work and dedication they put forth in bringing these violators to justice,” Col. Jerry Carter of MDWFP said.

Boat Dumps 900,000 Fish, Faces Backlash

Over in Louisiana, conservation groups are angry at a company for dumping nearly 1 million fish off the Louisiana coast.

Omega Protein Corporation is one of the country’s largest harvesters of menhaden, the number one fishing source for fish oil. The company forced one of their vessels to dump the huge amount of fish after they brought in too many.

David Cresson, executive director of the Louisiana chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association, shared a statement about the situation.

“Regardless of whether statistically it’s true or not, to characterize this incident or this amount of waste as insignificant is an unfortunate choice of words,” he said. “There are lots of concerns here. We’ve been working for a few years to get these boats to operate further away from our shorelines. Up until six months ago, there were no limitations on how far from our shoreline they could operate. Then our state adopted a quarter-mile buffer, which is only about 1,300 feet.”

Cresson explained why this would affect the marine life in the area.

“This species is managed as a Gulf stock. There are 100 billion or 200 billion of these fish in the entire Gulf of Mexico, and they’re catching a few billion of these fish a year off Louisiana’s coast,” he said. “So it’s not a big percentage of the overall stock. But when you’re taking a couple billion of these fish from the much smaller stock that lives in Louisiana waters, then I think you have a concern.”