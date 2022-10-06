nebraska-officials-announce-firefighters-have-nearly-contained-sandhills-wildfire

Thanks to the hard work of firefighters, they have pretty much contained a Nebraska wildfire in the Sandhills area. That fire reportedly has burned through 30 square miles, officials indicate. Sadly, a volunteer firefighter died during the blaze. Fox News has reported that The Bovee Fire would start on Sunday. It would then spread quite fast because of dry conditions in the west-central Nebraska location. Meanwhile, the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team said Thursday that an estimate of the fire’s size did decrease slightly. It does remain at nearly 19,000 acres.

There’s more news out of this fire. So, the incident management team is reporting that the fire is currently 94 percent contained. There are only a few short sections along the fire line surrounding the blaze that remain unsecure. Thankfully, a night shift of firefighters isn’t needed anymore to contain this fire. It is happening about 260 miles west of Omaha, Nebraska.

The Cause Of The Wildfire Remains Under Investigation

Thankfully, cooler temperatures were expected in the region starting on Thursday. Highs were reportedly going to be near 60 degrees. Yet the one thing that is still happening is those pesky wind gusts. They were reported to be hitting nearly 25 mph with a cold front moving through the area. On Friday, the high temperature was reportedly supposed to be in the upper 40s.

A number of officials are still looking into what caused the blaze. Some have stated that they believe it was “human caused.” We get more information about this situation. Sadly, Assistant Chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Mike Moody died Sunday. He suffered an apparent heart attack while battling the blaze. Places destroyed by the fire include the cabins and main lodge at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp. Toss in an observation tower in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest as being destroyed, too. Reportedly, this fire would force residents out of Halsey to leave their homes briefly. Additionally, a portion of Nebraska Highway 2 had to be shut down due to the fire.

Battling a wildfire is not easy. As these firefighters can attest, it takes a lot of people to help out. But these gathered their resources together and went to work. Their work is not totally done as the fire remains active. Still, it is in a better situation than it was before. Wildfires are dangerous and can cause a lot of damage. People lose their homes, animals, and sadly, lives at times too. But these brave men and women put their lives on the line to help others out. When the human cause is factored in, though, one must wonder who would start such a fire.