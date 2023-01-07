Nevada Fire Department Rescues Cat Stuck on Roof for Two Days

A Nevada fire department was fast on the scene after a stranded cat was discovered trapped on a roof. According to reports, the cat had been stuck up on the roof for two days before anyone spotted the feline.

Sure, some housecats like to slip out from time to time, spending some time enjoying the great outdoors. However, this cat got a major dose of the outside world recently. This occurred when the curious feline found itself stranded on top of a building.

Nevada Fire Department Scaled A Ladder Up A Two Story Building During The Harrowing Rescue

The Henderson Firefighters in Nevada were called to the scene to save the stranded cat late last week. The rescuers, who responded from station 82 in the area, say that the cat had been stuck on the roof for two days.

Thankfully, the crew knew just what to do, mobilizing together to help the trapped feline down from the two-story building. The Henderson County Nevada firefighters were in full-on rescue mode last week. Setting up a huge ladder to aid in the harrowing rescue.

The cat was stuck two stories up, reports note. Thankfully, the ladder was long enough for the task of helping the firefighters reach the roof where rescuers found the feline almost immediately. The animal was then lowered to safety.

Firefighters To The Rescue

The entire event was detailed in a Facebook post shared on the Henderson Fire Department page on Thursday. The post also shares pictures of the rescue as the feline is lowered safely to the ground.

“Firefighters to the rescue,” the Facebook post shares along with a firefighter emoji.

“Crews from Station 82 helped rescue a stranded cat who was stuck on a roof for two days,” the caption continues. Included in the post are pics depicting the moment rescuers found the cat on the building’s roof. Included in the post is also an adorable picture of the cat all situated in a knapsack so it could be lowered down.

Heights aren’t scary to this feline. The cat may be tucked in the knapsack, but it’s peaking out just enough to watch the ride as it reaches the ground.

“Our truck company laddered a two-story building to lower the feline to safety,” the social media post continues. And, of course, the fire department officials had to add a safety reminder to all of their social media followers, noting that it is important to report an animal in distress.

“If you see animals or wildlife in distress, please call 311!” the Facebook post concludes.