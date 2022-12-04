Nevada Officials Rescue Stranded Donkey From Ghost Town Mining Hole: VIDEO

In a bizarre turn of events, Nevada officials had to rescue a donkey after it got stuck in a mining hole. In a recent clip, viewers watch as deputies work to save the distressed animal. The incident occurred on December 1, at around 1 p.m., in a rural area near Rhyolite, Nevada. The town is 10 miles east of the California border.

Per reports from officials, a hiker was the first to find the wild donkey in a hole of an abandoned mine. They phoned officials after the discovery.

“Captain Boruchowitz led a rescue team with a deputy and two animal control officers,” a spokesperson from the agency said in an official release.

After officers arrived at the site, they found that the mine tunnel entrance was on top of a mountain peak. As a result, the terrain made it challenging to reach with a vehicle.

Because of this, officers had to work on rugged terrain to save the donkey. They later extracted it from a 10-foot hole inside the mining tunnel entrance.

Once officials got down to where the donkey was trapped, they determined the animal suffered from starvation and dehydration. Despite this, he was responsive.

Multiple agencies work together to extract donkey from a mining hole

After examining the donkey, they used a harness to pull the animal out of the hole with the help of a local fire department. When it was over, the entire extraction took several hours but was deemed a success. They removed the donkey just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

However, the donkey didn’t stick around long to say thanks. As soon as he was pulled out, he “took off running” into the desert. Currently, officers are working to section off the mining entrance to avoid similar incidents.

“We are working now, trying to get that entrance closed down so that it won’t happen again,’ said Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly.

She also thanked her team and the others who gave an “extraordinary effort” to save the donkey’s life.

She continued: “I want to thank everybody for their extraordinary effort, and climbing a mountain, and going into a mine shaft and saving that poor little animal that was in a 10-foot hold.”

“It really makes me feel good to see people work together and get a task completed,” she said. ” It feels so good sending a little animal on its way.”

Social media users also commended the agency’s valiant efforts. A clip on their Facebook page about the event has been watched more than 4,500 times. “That is awesome,” wrote one user. “Thank you to all who helped with the rescue! You are all angels.” Check out a clip about the incident below.