Nevada Residents Rattled by Magnitude 2.3 Earthquake

According to reports, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook up south Reno early Tuesday morning. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Seismological Laboratory tracked this tremor at around 10:03 a.m. on November 1. The quake’s epicenter is located around 2.1 miles south/southwest of Reno’s Galena High School.

This area is less than one mile from the Galena Creek Bridge which is located on I-580. According to the reports, the tremor was recorded as having a depth of around 0.23 miles, or 0.37 kilometers below Reno’s surface.

Reno’s Quake Shook The Area, But California’s Bay Area Was Hit With A 5.1 Tremor Early Last Week

The 2.3 magnitude tremor shook rattled the Reno area early Tuesday, November 1. However, this was a small jolt in comparison to another quake on the West coast. This earthquake shook California’s Bay area last week near San Jose. The 5.1 magnitude tremor struck on October 25 giving buildings a shake. This was the largest tremor of its kind in the Bay Area in the last eight years. And, the event wasn’t quite done, it seems. The area was shaken once more on Halloween (October 31) with a 2.9 magnitude event.

Thankfully, while this tremor did shake the area, it was hardly Reno’s largest recorded earthquake. The largest event to hit the Reno area was on March 15, 1860, reports note. This quake is estimated to have measured at a 6.5 magnitude.

Dozens Of Earthquakes Detected Near The World’s Largest Active Volcano, Hawaii’s Mauna Loa

According to recent reports, the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has announced that Hawaii’s announced that, despite the detected tremors, Mauna Loa is not erupting. Additionally, there are no signs that it will be erupting anytime soon. However, residents are concerned about the activity as earthquakes have been detected in the area and there have been recorded inflation of the volcano’s summit.

“The current unrest is most likely being driven by renewed input of magma 2–5 miles (3–8 km) beneath Mauna Loa’s summit,” notes an update regarding these events.

It is also noted that scientists are attributing the apparent unrest to a renewed input of magma beneath the summit of Mauna Loa. Experts are continuing to update the public on these events, as well as check in regularly to discuss the activity.

“Not to panic everybody,” notes Talmadge Magno, the administrator for Hawaii County Civil Defense. “There’s a potential for some kind of lava disaster.”