New Gabby Petito Photo Released Reveals Brutal Face Bruises

On Tuesday (February 7th), the attorneys of Gabby Petito’s family released a previously unseen photo of Gabby’s face being red and bloody during the Utah domestic violence traffic stop. This was just weeks before she was murdered by her then-fiance, Brian Laundrie.

According to Fox News, the law firm Park & McConkie, who is representing the Petito family, first revealed that the photo existed during the November 2022 wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab City Police Department. Two of the department’s police officers approached Petito and Laundrie at the traffic stop on August 12, 2021. Prior to the encounter, witnesses reportedly saw Laundrie hitting Petito and trying to take her phone. He also attempted to drive off without her while they were outside the Moonflower Co-op, an organic grocery store.

Shortly before the couple was stopped by the police officers, Gabby Petito took the selfie. The photo was recovered from the young woman’s phone. “According to available data, the image was taken at 4:37 p.m., at or before the approximate time of the initial 911 call,” the attorneys explained in a statement.

The officers reportedly interviewed the couple for nearly an hour before separating them for the night. During the interview, Gabby allegedly showed Moab Police Officer Eric Pratt her injuries. The family’s attorney states that the officer ignored Petito and did nothing to investigate or even document the injury.

Weeks later, Brian Laundrie killed Gabby Petito and hid her body in Bridger-Teton National Forest. He returned to Florida and then disappeared days later. His body was discovered at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. He wrote in a notebook, that was near his body, that he did actually kill Gabby.

Attorneys Say Gabby Petito’s Selfie Proves She Wasn’t the ‘Predominant Aggressor’ During the Utah Traffic Stop

While addressing the newly released image of Gabby Petito before the Utah traffic stop, the Petito family’s attorneys say that the selfie proves that she wasn’t the “predominant aggressor” when she was assaulted by Brian Laundrie on August 12, 2021. It was noted that Gabby was likely strangled and/or suffocated by Laundrie prior to the police arriving on the scene.

The attorneys stated that the officers failed to recognize the markings all over Gabby’s face. “Moab Police failed to listen to Gabby,” the Petito family’s legal team stressed. “[The officers] failed to investigate her injuries and the seriousness of her assault, and failed to follow their own training, policies, and Utah law.”

Nichole Schmidt, Gabby Petito’s mother, gave a statement about the traffic stop and what led to her daughter’s tragic murder. She stressed the importance of lethality assessments. Such practice would have potentially helped save Gabby’s life. “Our daughter, Gabby, died as a result of intimate partner violence that could have and should have been identified by law enforcement using the lethality assessment. We believe that if the lethality assessment had been properly used in her situation, together with the recommended support and resources, Gabby would still be alive today.”

The Utah Senate reportedly unanimously passed the domestic violence bill. Along with the lawsuit against the Moab Police Department, the Petito family also sued Brian’s parents. The lawsuit was settled and the Laundries must now pay $3 million to Gabby’s family.