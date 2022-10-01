new-hampshire-climber-rescued-after-suffering-severe-leg-injury-in-fall

On Thursday, Sept. 29, a New Jersey man who was rock climbing in New Hampshire had to be rescued after he fell and injured his leg. 36-year-old Shaun Pickington of Glassboro, NJ was climbing Whitehorse Ledge in Echo Lake State Park with his wife. He fell 8 feet and severely injured his lower leg. Luckily, he had maintained gear that prevented a longer fall, according to a report from FOX 23 out of Portland, Maine.

Rescue crews brought Pickington down from the ledge safely, then took him to a nearby hospital. New Hampshire Fish and Game reported that Pickington experienced “excessive rope drag” which caused his fall, as well as a lack of familiarity with the often dangerous Whitehorse Ledge route.

Whitehorse Ledge is home to many different climbing styles for a variety of skill levels. It is a huge looming piece of granite that rises over Echo Lake State Park and the town of North Conway. Its elevation is 817 feet, with many different slab routes, such as Standard Route, which is what Pickington was climbing. Whitehorse Ledge gets progressively steeper as you move south to the South Buttress, which is home to both short crack climbs and longer, smooth slabs. Whitehorse Ledge has a ton of variety, but it’s best to get familiar with the routes or climb with a Whitehorse expert for your first time.

A Climber Falls in New Hampshire, While in Colorado a Hiker Gets Lost At Night

On Sept. 23, Chaffee County, Colorado Search and Rescue got a call from a stranded hiker at around almost 8:00 pm. The hiker estimated that he was about 250 feet above Mount Princeton Trail. Apparently, he wandered off the trail in the dark. The Search and Rescue crew reported the incident on Facebook. They claimed that the hiker was surrounded by “loose and steep” terrain.

“He reported that he had gotten off route while descending from the saddle, and quickly became uncomfortable with the terrain,” rescuers wrote on social media. “Additionally, his headlamp was not providing enough light for him to safely move any further.”

Search and Rescue was luckily able to pinpoint the hiker’s location using the GPS signal from his 911 call. A crew of 7 rescuers left to climb the trail, and the hiker was told to wait for their arrival. Due to the dangerous terrain, moving in the dark could have been deadly.

Not only was the terrain difficult but the hiker was also stranded at 12,600 feet elevation. The rescue was not an easy one. The crew went in on foot. Six of the rescuers waited on the trail while one climbed 250 feet to the hiker’s location. When they finally found their subject, he was freezing after the unexpected night hike. Search and Rescue gave him a headlamp to light his way, then guided him back down the trail to safety. He was uninjured, but most likely shaken up from the ordeal.