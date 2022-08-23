New Hampshire Hiker Dies After Going Off Trail on Cannon Mountain

Locals near Franconia State Park in New Hampshire are mourning the loss of a hiker who died while exploring Cannon Mountain. Officials have yet to reveal the name or age of the male, but it was clear that he did not survive the fall down the mountain.

According to the report, the man traveled up Cannon Mountain on a tram on Saturday with two other visitors. Apparently, the group had planned to walk around the summit before heading back down on the tram. Instead, though, they changed plans and decided to walk down.

According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the group also decided to hike down off-trail and ended up following what the hikers believed to be a ski trail. Along the way, one of the group members slipped on an area that was “rocky, wet and steep.”

He then fell off the edge of the slope and landed at the bottom of the waterfall where officials found him.

Following the tragic incident, they transported his body to a funeral home in Littleton, New Hampshire.

Cannon Mountain in the White Mountain Range is a popular destination for Franconia State Park visitors as its peak reaches 4,080 feet. The area is also a prime choice for climbers and ice climbers as its steep cliffs offer challenging, technical routes as well as skiers with the Cannon Mountain Ski Area.

Cannon Mountain sees roughly 500,000 visitors in the summertime who come to experience the vistas, scenic walking paths, a 360-degree observation deck, and a cafe.

New Hampshire State Park Sees Another Hiker Death in Recent Weeks

Approximately 50 miles northeast of Cannon Mountain, officials responded to another emergency situation on Mt. Washington in the namesake state park. On July 30, a hiker collapsed in the early afternoon on the Jewell Trail near the summit.

Passing hikers found the individual and immediately began administering CPR. They continued to assist the man for 40 minutes, but unfortunately, weather conditions worsened, and they had to cease life-saving efforts.

“The good Samaritan hikers performed CPR for 40 minutes, but with no signs of life and with freezing temperature and high winds, resuscitation efforts were ceased. Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue and Pemi Valley Search and Rescue members carried the body nearly a mile across the Gulfside Trail to the Cog Railway where he was placed in the train and transported to the base,” Fish & Game said in a news release.

The man was also hiking with his dog, who folks later took to a shelter. This was the second death to occur near the Mt. Washington summit, following Xi Chen of Massachusetts who succumbed to freezing temperatures on the Gulfside Trail.