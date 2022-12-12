New Hampshire Hiker Falls To His Death Off of Cliff While Taking Pictures With Wife

A New Hampshire hiker suffered a tragic death this weekend, falling from a cliff while taking pictures with his wife. Since recovering his body, officials have identified the NH hiker as 53-year-old Joseph “Eggy” Eggleston.

Fox News reports the hiker plunged 300 feet to his death from the summit of Mt. Willard. At the time, he and his wife were photographing the area. The state’s Fish and Game Department said in a statement Monday that Eggleston fell over the edge of the mountain in Crawford Notch. The agency further shared, “The hiker’s wife heard her husband yell and looked over to notice him falling over the edge of the mountain down a steep cliff that extended to the bottom approximately 800 feet.”

Sadly, rescuers couldn’t immediately reach the hiker, instead pronouncing him dead at the scene several hours later.

Eggleston’s death is especially tragic for significant reasons. The news outlet reports that he—as well as his wife Kelly—was a “frequent hiker.” During their final hike together, officials said the couple was “well-prepared.” Both individuals carried equipment for potentially poor weather conditions and uncertain terrain. Officials also said both hikers carried “traction devices on their boots for the frozen and icy trail.”

Before his death, the hiker worked as an engineer for the Mount Washington Cog Railway. After news of the fall broke, Train Master Andy Villaine, shared a heartfelt post. He said, “A tragic loss of a great man…RIP to Joe ‘Eggy’ Eggleston. Eggy’s warm smile and passion for what he did will always be remembered by those he touched…His home will always be in these mountains he loved.”

Hiker Survives Two Weeks in California Wilderness with Just a Jar of Salsa

Hiking is one of our favorite activities as Outsiders. However, it’s still important to be extremely cautious and prepared when heading into the wilderness. If you’re ever wondering about survival items to take with you, salsa might not be a bad call.

Last month, a hiker named Eric became lost in the wilderness of California. He carried nothing on him to help survive save for half a jar of salsa. After two weeks alone in the wild, Eric was finally found, thanks to the help of a couple camping out between the state’s Big Bear Lake and Angelus Oaks.

Reflecting on what soon became a rescue mission, one of the individuals, a camper named Allison Scott, said, “We were underneath a flight path and an airplane went by pretty low and we heard someone yelling for help.”

Following the man’s voice, Scott continued, “My boyfriend is looking over the ridge and calling out, ‘Hey I see you.'”

Despite two weeks alone in the wilderness, the man sustained only minor injuries. When Allison and her boyfriend found him, she said, “He couldn’t walk. His feet were extremely swollen and infected just from walking so much, and possibly the cold where he was.”

Still, all things considered, Eric ended his trek in a pretty spirited way. As he left for the hospital to seek care, he reportedly told the couple, “Whenever you’re in Oceanside, I’ll take you out to dinner. Just give me a call.”