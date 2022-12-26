New Hampshire Hiker Found Dead on Christmas Morning

Bright and early on the morning of Christmas Eve, a 28-year-old man left his home and headed for Bridle Path/Falling Waters Loop in Franconia, New Hampshire. Considering a challenging trail, Falling Waters is a steep, slippery trek stretching nearly nine miles along a river, popular for its multiple waterfall crossings.

Arriving at the trailhead around 11 a.m., the young man set off up the path. Though he was alone, a family member tracked his progress all the way from China thanks to their smartphones.

Now, Falling Waters Loop takes between 6 and 7 hours on average, even for an experienced hiker. So the 28-year-old wasn’t expected to be finished any time soon. A little after 6 p.m., however, the family member began to worry. Not only was the hiker’s phone dying but it appeared he had accidentally ventured off the trail beforehand, wandering south of Mount Lincoln.

According to the family member, the hiker didn’t have the experience necessary to tackle such a challenging trail. Additionally, they suspected he didn’t have the equipment needed to withstand the near-zero temperatures after nightfall. Without a minute to waste, a team of conservation officers set out to find the lost hiker, reaching Franconia Ridge around 2 a.m. Christmas morning.

“Shortly after, the team located what they believed to be the tracks of the hiker. The tracks continued off trail and ended up in a drainage that flows from between Little Haystack Mountain and Mount Lincoln,” the Fish and Game department said in a subsequent Facebook post.

New Hampshire Conservation Officers Advise Safe Hiking Practices Following Hiker Death

New Hampshire Conservation Officers searched tirelessly throughout the night, scouring the trail and the surrounding area for the missing hiker. Finally, at 6:45 a.m., the exhausted officers located the body of the missing hiker. He had strayed about half a mile from the Falling Waters Trail and, sadly, perished before he was found.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, Conservation Officers arrived back at the trailhead with the body of the hiker. The man’s identity remains undisclosed. Additionally, it’s unclear whether his cause of death was due to a fall or freezing. That said, given the winter hiking advice New Hampshire Fish and Game issued in the wake of the hiker’s death, it appears he fell victim to the elements.

“Conservation Officers would like to remind outdoor enthusiasts that winter conditions have arrived in New Hampshire and that they should prepare accordingly for these conditions,” NHFG wrote. “Hikers are asked to adhere to the Hiker Responsibility Code. To see the Code and a list of recommended equipment visit hikeSafe.com. All people who enjoy the outdoors should consider the purchase of a Hike Safe Card.”