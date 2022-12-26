new-hampshire-hiker-found-dead-on-christmas-morning

A New Hampshire hiker was found dead by search and rescue teams on Christmas morning, officials note. According to reports, the 28-year-old hiker, Guopeng “Tony” Li from Salem, New Hampshire was hiking in the Franconia area of the state when he went missing.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation officials were notified that the hiker was missing after he didn’t return from his trek by late Saturday evening.

The Hiker Went Missing After Setting Out To Hike A Popular Loop On Christmas Eve

According to the hiker’s family members, Guopeng “Tony” Li was hiking the 8.6 Bridle Path in the area. This section along the New Hampshire hiking trails is also known as the Falling Waters loop. Li set out on his hiking journey at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 24. However, family members tracking the man’s hike from China noted that Li’s phone went dead at around 6:15 p.m. By then, the officials say, the tracking noted that Li appeared to already be off trail south of Mount Lincoln.

The family member who called in the missing persons report also stated that Li was an inexperienced hiker. It was also unclear how prepared he was when he set out on the Christmas day excursion. And, it was unclear whether or not the man had the right equipment for the Christmas Eve excursion.

Rescue Teams Reach The Area By 2 a.m. In Search Of The Missing Man

According to reports, a team of conservation officers responded to the call immediately. However, crews arrived in secluded the area at around 2 a.m. It wasn’t long before the team pinpointed what they believed to be tracks Li had left behind.

“Shortly after the team located what they believed to be the tracks of the hiker,” an updated report from the conservation teams explains.

“The tracks continued off trail,” the report continues noting that the tracks followed along a route that “ended up in a drainage that flows from between Little Haystack Mountain and Mount Lincoln.”

The officials responding to the call found Li’s body around 6:45 a.m. on Christmas day. Li’s body was located about a half mile from Franconia’s Falling Waters Trail, the officials say. The crews were able to make it back to the main trailhead hours later at around 2:30 p.m. on Christmas day.

Hikers Are Reminded To Prepare For All Types Of Scenarios While On The Trails

New Hampshire conversation officials are reminding hikers to be prepared for the winter conditions along some of the most popular nature trails. The officials say that those hoping to take a trek along these areas should plan accordingly when hiking the areas. The officials also recommend that hikers purchase the Hike Safe Card for an added level of protection.