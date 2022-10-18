New Hampshire Hiker Rescued After Slipping on Wet Rocks and Moss

October 15, 2022, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was called about an injured hiker around 11:00 a.m. The hiker, located on the South Ridge Trail on Mt. Cardigan in Orange, had fallen. The hiker and his family hiked up the West Ridge Trail and summited Mt. Cardigan earlier that day.

On their descent via the South Ridge Trail, the man slipped on wet rocks and moss. He then fell and injured his lower leg. The hiker, named Aaron Klohn, 26, of Cincinnati, OH, couldn’t make it down the trail without assistance. Then, his family contacted 911.

Along with Conservation Officers, members of the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team responded. Also, personnel from Canaan, Enfield, Lebanon, Grafton, Rumney, Orford and Hartford Fire Departments assisted with the evacuation. Klohn was helped down a steep section of trail by responders. Then, he was carried the rest of the way. Klohn arrived at the trailhead at 1:41 p.m.

Around this time of year, hikers must take extra precautions because of weather conditions. It takes longer for trails to dry out when they get wet. Furthermore, obstacles can be hidden by the fallen leaves.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness. They remind people to pack the ten essential items; map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife.

For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.

Hiker Rescued From New Hampshire Trail With Severe Leg Injury

Around 8:15 am on Wednesday, October 5, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a call about an injured hiker at the Greenleaf Hut on Mt. Lafayette.

Zhaojing Zhong, aged 59 and from Bronx, New York, was identified as the injured hiker. Zhong, her husband and two friends were ascending the popular Franconia Ridge Trail loop on October 4.

Reportedly, the group completed hiking to the summit of Mt. Lafayette. However, during their descent to the Greenleaf Hut, Zhong fell on slippery terrain. She injured her lower leg in the slip and couldn’t walk any further. Zhong’s husband carried her down the remaining section until reaching the hut. The crew allowed the party to spend the night at the hut because Zhong was unable to walk. They called for assistance the next morning.

The NH Army National Guard was called to see if they could assist in the rescue efforts. The Guard was able to send a flight crew to Greenleaf Hut. It arrived there at about 10:15 a.m. on October 5.

Zhong and her husband were assisted by the flight crew into the helicopter. Then, Zhong arrived at Littleton Regional Healthcare around 10:50 a.m. to be treated.