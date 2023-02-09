New Jersey’s Bear Hunt May Continue For Years Despite Private, Public Outcry

Last fall, New Jersey approved their bear hunt as the state’s black bear population soars. Activists have been battling it ever since. Now, an upcoming vote will determine whether the hunt continues for another four years.

As NJ Advance Media’s Steven Rodas reports, a governor-appointed board will meet some time in 2023 to consider the New Jersey bear hunt continuing for at least four more years. The existence of the hunt came courtesy of a “major course reversal” by NJ Gov. Phil Murphy last year. Protests, public outcry, and animal rights lawsuits would follow.

Gov. Murphy’s decision was swayed by the findings of the New Jersey Fish and Game Council and other state officials, each citing an “uptick” in the black bear population. More pertinently, the state has seen an increase in bear-human conflict.

“If the proposed amendments are adopted, the expiration date of the rules would be May 11, 2028 — seven years from re-adoption of the Game Code rules in 2021,” DEP spokesman Vincent Grassi cites of what’s on the table.

New Jersey’s 2022 hunt saw 114 black bears harvested. Currently, the state houses approximately 3,000 bears in northwestern counties alone. Officials expect that population to grow by 1,000 over the next two years without hunting/culling.

‘There are better, long-term proven solutions to limit human-bear interactions than hunting’

Those 114 harvests in fall ’22 were the result of 6,268 permits out of a possible 11,000. NJ’s Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEP) set a goal of 20% of all bear tags being fulfilled. Only 7.1% were harvested.

The state’s Fish and Game Council remains open to public comment on the bear hunt. A public hearing also came and went in January. Chiefly, the New Jersey chapter of the Sierra Club and the Animal Protection League of New Jersey are leading the hunt’s opposition.

“New Jersey’s reactive bear management approach is ineffective, as it focuses on managing the bears, not managing the problem,” offers Taylor McFarland, conservation program manager for NJ’s Sierra Club. “There are better, long-term proven solutions to limit human-bear interactions than hunting. In order to protect the public, we need to understand how to co-exist with bears.”

Without such management steps, McFarland says bear-human conflict will only increase – regardless of a hunt. And opposition remains fierce, with a former NJ senator also suing to end the hunt.

As for the hunt itself, here’s what NJ’s seasons could/have looked like, per Rodas:

Held for six days starting on the second Monday of October and six days starting on the second Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunting could extend an additional four days (Wednesday to Saturday of the following week) depending on harvest rates.

The Fish and Game Council can review the hunt plan on “an ongoing basis,” according to David Golden, DEP assistant commissioner.

Black bear cubs under 75 pounds can not be killed. Neither can bears traveling in family packs with cubs below 75 pounds.

Hunters can not be in possession of a gun or other weapon meant to capture black bears within 300 feet of a baited area.

To read the bear hunt amendments yourself, click here. The public can also join New Jersey’s Tuesday bear hunt meeting virtually by clicking here.