new-jersey-dad-who-disappeared-on-family-camping-outing-found-dead

A New Jersey man went missing during a camping trip with his family in Pennsylvania last Sunday. Just over 24 hours later, his body was discovered near the area from which he disappeared.

Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge, New Jersey was reported missing on August 21st. According to police reports, his family woke up at their campsite in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania and he was nowhere to be found.

Local law enforcement immediately began their search for Hachey, 43. Search efforts included the Hazle Township Fire and Rescue, local dive teams, and the Northeast Search and Rescue.

One day after the initial missing person report, Hachey was found dead in a small body of water near the campsite he was sharing with his girlfriend and four sons, as well as her three children.

Pennsylvania State Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious. However, the investigation remains open. An autopsy was scheduled for August 23rd. But results have not been made public as of this time.

Hachey will be memorialized in his hometown of Basking Ridge, New Jersey. His obituary notes the memorial service will take place on August 30th at Gallaway & Crane Funeral Home. The funeral mass will take place the following day.

“Adrien was born in Morristown to Rh al and Rose-marie Hachey on February 25, 1979,” as stated in his official obituary. “He is a graduate of Ridge High School (1997) and received an associate degree in construction management technologies from Raritan Valley Community College. Adrien, a union mason, worked as a general foreman for J.R. Prisco, Inc., for 25 years. He enjoyed camping, motor-sports, and spending time with his family.”

Hachey’s Parents Set Up GoFundMe Page for Surviving Sons

The family is asking anyone touched by Hachey’s story to please consider donating to a GoFundMe page set up as an education fund for his sons. His parents set up the page and included the following statement.

“Adrien loved his boys deeply and would want to ensure their successful futures. Donated funds will be kept in trust by the boys’ grandparents Rheal and Rose-Marie Hachey to cover a portion of what’s needed for the boys’ educations. Thank you for your consideration and generosity.”

The GoFundMe page has raised $16,557 of its stated $50,000 goal as of Monday morning. Hachey’s eldest son, Reid, is 16 years old, while siblings Nathan, Alec and Evan are 14, 11 and nine, respectively, according to the GoFundMe page.

The story of Hachey’s tragic passing has reached many people. Several of whom have chosen to donate to the cause of raising money for his sons’ futures and education. The GoFundMe page includes comments from people touched by the story. “So very sorry for your loss, sending a hope that one day joy will return to your lives as memories of him come to your hearts,” said someone who gave $5. “Our hearts are with the Hachey Family,” wrote another who generously gave $1000 to the cause.