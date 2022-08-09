New Jersey Heat Wave Leaves More Than 60,000 Without Power

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in New Jersey have been devastated in the past day. On Tuesday afternoon, a massive power outage occurred in the state, leaving more than 60,000 residents without power.

Temperatures soared into the high 90s in the state’s latest heat wave.

Reportedly, the outage was caused by a downed high voltage line along Route 80. This is according to Jersey Central Power & Light and Morris County officials.

Crews arrived on the scene as of 5 p.m. to fix the issue. However, they claimed it was too early to say when power would be restored, according to a JCP&L spokesman said. It remains unclear what exactly caused power line to come down. A small brush fire ignited in the area, but officials have controlled the fire.

The vast majority of the power outages – more than 62,000 – were reported by JCP&L, primarily in Sussex and Morris counties.

The high temperatures expected to send energy demand soaring today. Moreover, parts of the state now endure the eighth day of the heat wave.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory until 8 p.m. for parts of 18 New Jersey counties. Only Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and some areas along the coast escaped the heat wave advisory.

The latest outage numbers can be found here on NJ.com‘s tracker.

Heat Waves Ravage Other Parts of the Country, Like Kansas

Another state endured a recent heat wave: Kansas. Back in June, one shocking video captured hundreds of dead cattle who collapsed and died amid extreme heat and humidity.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment spokesperson Matthew Lara said that at least 2,000 cattle died as of Tuesday, June 14th. The agency bases that estimate on the number of carcasses that ranchers requested help hauling away.

Kansas, which raises the country’s third most cattle behind Texas and Nebraska, possesses nearly 2.4 million animals in feedlots. Kansas Livestock Association spokesperson Scarlett Hagins said that temperatures and humidity spiked over the weekend in the state. As a result, cattle began suffering heat stress and died.

“It was essentially a perfect storm,” said AJ Tarpoff, beef extension veterinarian for Kansas State University.

Temperatures reached 108 degrees in northwest Kansas by Monday, June 13th, said Drew Lerner, president of World Weather Inc. Officials warned ranchers of rising temperatures. They say that proper precautions needed to be taken. However, they hope stronger winds and lower humidity levels help despite increasing temperatures.

“It’s going to be oppressively hot and stressful for the animals,” Lerner said. Officials stress the importance of providing animals with plenty of water.

“You can’t say, ‘Oh I checked them three days ago,’” said Brenda Masek, president of the industry association Nebraska Cattlemen. “When it gets hot, you’ve got be to out every day and making sure that their water is maintained.”