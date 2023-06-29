New orca calf spotted in endangered pod for the first time since 2021

An endangered orca pod in the Pacific Northwest appears to have welcomed a new calf for the first time in two years, scientists reported.

The Center for Whale Research made the exciting announcement Friday after receiving photos of the calf swimming alongside the L pod, the largest of the three pods making up the Southern Resident orca population.

An exceptionally difficult species to study in the wild, orcas as a whole don’t have a conservation status. Instead, they’re classified as “Data Deficient” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The only exceptions are the subpopulation living in the Strait of Gibraltar, which is listed as “Critically Endangered,” and the Southern Resident population, which biologists determined warranted “Endangered” status in 2015.

Because of their dwindling numbers, the new addition to the L pod, and the Southern Resident population as a whole, is a welcome sight for conservationists, to say the least.

At this time, scientists know precious little about the orca calf. Its gender and mother, for example, remain unknown. Researchers estimate, however, that the baby is at least three weeks old. The on-the-water studies to come will shed further light on the newborn’s identity.

Regardless, it’s an exciting time for the L pod, which hasn’t welcomed a new calf since the birth of L125 in 2021. (To avoid anthropomorphizing the orcas, scientists give each animal an alpha-numeric designation rather than a name).

“We’re always kind of cautiously optimistic with these new babies, because the mortality rate in the first year is quite high,” Michael Weiss, research director for the Center for Whale Research, told The Seattle Times. “But we’re hopeful — it’s good to have another L pod kid.”

An orca calf is a rare sight regardless of location

According to the Center for Whale Research’s latest census, only 73 southern resident orcas remain. The 2022 census found the L pod contained just 32 individuals, the lowest number since the study’s inception in 1976.

Unlike other sea-dwelling predators, such as the great white shark, which has anywhere from 2 to 14 pups per litter, orcas have just one calf at a time. To slow the reproduction process even more, orcas have one of the longest gestation periods of any mammal at 15-18 months.

A female orca may give birth to a calf every 3-5 years, totaling just 5-6 offspring in her lifetime. “We wait months and months and months for calves to be potentially born,” NOAA wildlife biologist Brad Hanson said.

“It’s very exciting to see this, because it’s been quite a while since we’ve had a calf born. All the work that we’ve been doing really is poured into trying to enhance recovery. And unfortunately, it’s up to the whale to actually reproduce successfully.”

Orcas are an interesting species in countless ways but particularly in that they exist in three completely separate subgroups. Resident orcas, transient orcas, and offshore orcas not only avoid interbreeding but have their own sets of habits and preferred prey.

The population that recently welcomed a calf, for instance, is a group of resident orcas. This means they have a more regular travel pattern and stay closer to the coast. They also have larger pods and show an intensely strong mother-calf bond.

And unlike transient orcas, who prey mainly on marine mammals, resident orcas prefer fish, coexisting quite peacefully alongside dolphins, sharks, and seals.