New Proposal Could Force Cows to Wear Diapers to Contain Methane Emissions, Farmer Speaks Out

Forcing cows to wear masks and diapers to contain their methane emissions is easily one of the dumbest ideas the world has ever seen. A farmer from Tennessee recently joined the Tucker Carlson Show on Fox News to condemn the idea. She said the people that came up with the idea have “gone to loony town.”

The idea has been developed by the French dairy company Danone. They announced in mid-January that they are considering putting masks on cows in order to trap their burps. It’s an effort to reduce the methane emissions that cows produce. They say the move could reduce those emissions by 30% come 2030. They are also reportedly considering making their cows wear diapers.

Livestock, especially cows and cattle, are known to produce methane as a by-product of their digestive processes. Those greenhouse gases play a major part in warming the atmosphere according to Environmental Protection Agency. Data indicates that roughly 30% of the world’s methan emissions stem from manure and gastroenteric releases from livestock.

Tennessee Farmer Brings Cow-Themed Puns To Tucker Carlson Show

Stephanie Nash, a farmer from Tennessee, recently joined Tucker Carlson on live TV to discuss the measures. She called the whole thing “udder madness.”

“Well, Tucker, you know, I’m not going to wear a mask. I’m not going to allow my cows to wear a mask,” she said. She also demonstrated the lunacy of the situation by putting a mask on one of her barnyard cows during the interview. She then indicated the cow was “not having it” and “struggling to breathe.”

The farmer also told Tucker Carlson that her farm is taking other measures to prevent methan emissions. “We have ruminants on our farm that can digest byproducts. A good example is we feed our cows soybean meal that comes from soy oil production,” she explained.

“And you have to ask yourself, millions of tons per year – if we don’t have cows to digest that byproduct, it has to go somewhere. It has to go to a landfill. It has to go on, you know, into waste management. And that’s going to be very harmful. That’s going to leave an imprint, you know, for our country and gases going into our environment.”

The TV Host then asked if it was even feasible to put a diaper on a cow. “I think these people have gone to loony town. There’s no possible way that I’m going to put a diaper on my cow,” Nash said. “Our animals are under the best stewardship, and we want them to be as comfortable as possible. And telling me how to do my job is not the way to eliminate emissions. We have to be smart about this. We have to listen to the farmer or rancher and do what is best for our animals.”