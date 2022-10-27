New Report Reveals There May Be Astounding Amount of ‘Alien Spacecrafts’ in Our Universe

For years, scientists and astronomers have long since theorized that we are not alone. Now, experts believe there may be an enormous amount of alien spacecraft in our universe.

Several years ago, researchers saw a shiny and fast object streak across space, tens of millions of miles away from Earth. Its path and speed made researchers think it had originated from outside the solar system. Astronomers later dubbed the odd phenomenon ‘Oumuamua, Hawaiian for “scout.” It would later prompt arguments throughout the scientific community.

On one side of the aisle, most scientists don’t claim to know what ‘Oumuamua is but aren’t willing to speculate about what it could be. On the other side is a small group led by Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb, who argues that we should consider the possibility that ‘Oumuamua is an alien spacecraft.

Now Loeb wants to push his theory further, asking others to ask themselves: How many other ‘Oumuamuas could there be in and around the solar system? Now Leob believes we may have an answer.

In a new study that hasn’t been peer-reviewed, Loeb and his coauthor Carson Ezell, also a Harvard astronomer, determined there are as many as 4,000,000,000,000,000,000 (or four quintillion) of these alien vessels flying in the skies.

They also conclude that each alien spacecraft is a visitor from another star, and each, is possibly, artificially created.

While this number seems bonkers, it makes sense considering just how vast our solar system is. However, finding any of these four quintillion mysterious objects for the study could be challenging.

However, it’s important to note that Loeb isn’t suggesting that quintillions of alien aircraft whizzing around our section of the Milky Way, meaning what Loeb and Ezell discovered isn’t the population of alien craft but the population of possible alien craft or other possible artificial objects.

“One can use recent rates of detection of interstellar objects and known capabilities to estimate the density of similar objects in the solar neighborhood,” Loeb and Ezell wrote.

They started with all the objects astronomers have detected that originated from outside the solar system. These objects could have formed near an alien civilization just beyond the sight of our telescopes.

Loeb and Ezell also factored in how much of the galaxy we can see with our own tools— which they conclude are not much. They did this to determine how many more objects like ‘Oumuamua might be out there, having come from a nearby star system.

The scientists came up with two numbers: one for all interstellar objects, including those flying randomly around and across the solar system, and aren’t likely to pass within view of our instruments. That’s a staggering 40,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 (or 40 decillion).

The other number, four quintillion, is for objects that seem to be directed toward the “habitable zone” where Earth orbits and where astronomers have some chance of seeing a passing object.