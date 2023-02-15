New Report Shows How Stuffed Birds Could Be Turned Into Drones for Surveillance Purposes

At the recent American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics SciTech 2023 Forum, scientists revealed that they have been hard at work on a somewhat unsettling project – creating stealth drones using the bodies of stuffed dead birds.

For thousands of years, humans used homing pigeons (or messenger pigeons) to communicate, especially when separated by long distances. The bird may be considered a pest today, but it’s actually an incredibly talented animal, capable of traveling astounding distances without losing direction.

Well, scientists are currently working on a new and improved way to reignite this unusual use for birds. But why rely on a live bird when you could just reanimate a dead one? Not using the Victor Frankenstein method, of course, but by replacing the birds’ innards with mini-aircrafts.

“Instead of using artificial materials for building drones, we can use the dead birds and re-engineer them as a drone,” said Dr Mostafa Hassanalian, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at New Mexico Tech.

The Strange Bird Drone Study

Through their rather macabre study, Hassanalian and his colleagues combined taxidermy bird parts with drone mechanisms meant to mimic the flapping of wings, as well as the general appearance and everyday motions of living birds.

“Sometimes, looking at nature provides us the best answer for the development and optimization of different types of engineering systems,” Hassanalian explained.

“Nature always has an effective solution for many complex tasks in different engineering systems. Such as energy, locomotion, navigation control, sensing, and design,” he added. “The ground science of biomimicry focuses on what engineers can learn about efficient solutions for engineering designs that nature has spent millions of years refining.”

New Mechanical Birds Still Have Room for Improvement

Scientists conducted two flight tests using their bird-like drones, including one that closely resembled a living pheasant. “This allowed the implementation of flapping mechanisms and testing of the aerodynamics of the flapping wing drone,” researchers said in the study.

Unfortunately, however, the bird drones created this way weren’t the best fliers. Their living counterparts left them in the dust, sending scientists back to the drawing board.

Creating a realistic avian drone is proving difficult, but scientists feel the results will be worth the effort. Bird-like drones are “very practical for research purposes and can keep nature undisturbed,” they explained.

The new findings will help make the existing drones “look more natural,” the main project now is making the drones blend in better with living populations. Based on the results, scientists have begun replacing gear components to reduce the unnatural noises they produce and increase their flight time.

They also discovered that adding bendable wrists to the drones helps make the wings more flexible, and thus, more natural in flight. “A final improvement would be to add legs so that the drone can perch and monitor without using much battery,” scientists said in the study.