New Research On Naturally Combating Lyme Disease Is Good News

According to science, wild animals are illiterate. That means the deer won’t actually be able to read or comprehend the good news in this article. But it’s worth celebrating as a major step in the right direction for much larger and more important scientific advancements. Ticks are horrible creatures. Just the term “parasite” is enough to stir up negative connotations for most people. That’s because seemingly every symbiotic interaction ticks have with people is bad news for the people. Ticks are already an ingrained part of the landscape throughout most of America though. Tick numbers are growing so rapidly that the battle against Lyme Disease is becoming a medical priority.

However, according to Phys Org, recent studies are making major breakthroughs in continuing to advance the scientific field towards even more substantial progress. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that around 476,000 people are diagnosed and successfully treated for Lyme disease. It’s the most common vector-borne disease in the country. Those damn ticks. Just parasitic little bloodsuckers that don’t really have much earthly value to wild ecosystems at all, but they have devastatingly negative impacts on people trying to live their best life.

More Information From People That Know Way More About Ticks Than I Do

The lead researcher on the project knows more about tick and deer ecology than I could ever comprehend or care to learn. Heres what he had to say, “Deer are vitally important to the survival of deer ticks, but they are not involved with transmitting the Lyme bacteria, Borrelia burgdorferi. We’ve known for some time that ticks taken from white-tailed deer are not infected, and we speculated that something about the deer prevented those ticks from becoming infected. But until publication of our paper, no one had done the experiment to show that deer blood—specifically the serum component of white-tailed deer blood—kills Lyme.”

The goal of the research seems to be building up to more applicable results. Those results could lead to new strategies and approaches for Lyme disease prevention and treatment. “We are the accidental host,” Rich says. “The ticks that bite us are actually looking for a deer because that’s where they breed. Without the deer, you don’t have ticks. But if you had only deer, you wouldn’t have any Lyme.” Sounds like it might be a whole chicken or the egg type of debate huh?

The next research step is to determine the precise mechanisms in deer blood that kill the bacteria. “We’d like to determine if it’s something we can induce in humans,” Rich says. “Or maybe we could use this somehow to our advantage to reduce the incidence of Lyme disease in the wild.”

I guess the most basic thing to take away from this article is that deer don’t have to worry about getting Lyme disease. In turn, lessons learned from those medical experts might potentially help people more efficiently fight off Lyme disease in the future too.