New Study Reveals Ancient Humans Were Hunting, Skinning Bears at Least 320,000 Years Ago

One of the most simple facts we learn about ancient humans in school is that they were hunter-gatherers. In order to survive, they took down wild game and gathered berries and other useful vegetation. However, a new study reveals that humans have been hunting and skinning bears specifically for at least the last 320,000 years. And not only for their meat.

The Daily Mail reports that the throat and foot bones of a cave bear, a long-extinct species of bruin once native to Europe and Asia, were found at the Lower Paleolithic site of Schöningen in Lower Saxony, Germany. Experts examining the bones found that they had “very thin cutmarks” on them. They state the marks serve as “early evidence for the exploitation of bear skins.”

Per the news outlet, their skins and furs would have helped keep ancient peoples, especially hunters, warm. This was especially important during cold European winters in the Old Stone Age. The new study into the bones and the origin of the utilization of bear skin was led by experts from the University of Tübingen and the Senckenberg Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment in Tübingen, Germany.

An excerpt from the new study reads, “The very thin cutmarks found on the Schöningen specimens indicate delicate butchering and show similarities in butchery patterns to bears from other Paleolithic sites.”

Researchers contributing to the study expanded on the significance of the delicate cutmarks.

“Cut marks on bones are often interpreted in archeology as an indication of the utilisation of meat,” study author Ivo Verheijen said. “But there is hardly any meat to be recovered from hand and foot bones. In this case, we can attribute such fine and precise cut marks to the careful stripping of the skin.”

About the Extinct Eurasian Cave Bears:

Now we know how ancient people across central Europe utilized the cave bear. But what do we know about the prehistoric cave bears themselves?

The outlet states that these long-extinct cave bears lived for quite a while actually. Hunters were eating and skinning them for their furs at least 320,000 years ago. But they did not become extinct until approximately 24,000 years ago. They met their demise during the Last Glacial Maximum.

Today, the Kodiak bear is the largest bear species. Typically measuring 8 feet in length and closely resembling the grizzly bear, these massive predators can weigh as much as 1,500 pounds. However, today, if we were to put the Eurasian cave bear alongside the modern Kodiak, the latter would become significantly dwarfed.

This extinct species of bear was an absolute goliath, with the potential of reaching more than 10 feet in length and weighing more than a metric ton during the Ice Age. That said, it’s like the bear that was found at the Lower Paleolithic site of Schöningen was smaller.

Like modern bear species, these creatures were also omnivores. They most commonly resided in caves, which likely led to a substantial amount of confrontations with humans.