New Study Reveals the Bizarre Way Some Frogs Make Themselves Transparent

A new study has finally revealed how glass frogs turn nearly transparent while sleeping and evading predators.

Glass frogs include 160 different species of tree frogs that live in South and Central America. The seemingly magical creatures have the ability to become nearly invisible. When colorless and “glass-like,” observers can see the animal’s internal organs and food moving through its digestive tract.

The nocturnal amphibians transform as they sleep under tree leaves during the day. Not only does it help them to better blend into their surroundings but the transparency means they don’t cast shadows. So, predators rarely see them. When they awake, they turn an opaque rusty-brown color and hop off to eat or mate.

Until recently, scientists had no clues as to how the frogs change, but a report that was published in the journal Science on Thursday answered a few questions.

“When they’re transparent, it’s for their safety,” Junjie Yao, a Duke University biomedical engineer and study co-author, shared. “When they’re awake, they can actively evade predators, but when they’re sleeping and most vulnerable. They have adapted to remain hidden.”

Glass Frogs ‘Hide’ Their Blood Cells in Their Liver While Sleeping

Researchers used light and ultrasound imaging technology to learn why glass frogs lose their opaque appearance during the day. As they sleep, they “hide” almost 90 percent of their blood cells in their liver. Their skin is naturally transparent and their blood is what gives them their color.

To take away more visibility, the frog’s internal organs also shrink and pack together.

Most notably, scientists now need to learn how glass frogs can survive for hours with almost no blood circulating oxygen. They also hope to figure out how the concentrated blood doesn’t cause fatal clotting.

Carlos Taboada, a Duke University biologist and study co-author, believes that the frog could eventually help scientists develop more advanced anti-blood clotting medications.

Currently, the creatures are the only ones known to turn transparent in such a way. There are many transparent jellyfish, shrimp, insects, worms, and fish in the world. But none of them hold large amounts of red blood in their bodies. And becoming invisible while sleeping is something unique to glass frogs.

“Transparency is super rare in nature, and in land animals, it’s essentially unheard of outside of the glass frog,” said Oxford University biologist Richard White. “It’s just this really amazing, dynamic form of camouflage.”