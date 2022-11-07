New Subtropical Storm Forms Near Bahamas, Takes Aim at Florida

A subtropical storm is forming just northeast of the Bahamas, weather officials are saying. The intense system isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon. It’s currently gaining speed and is en route toward Florida where it is expected to make landfall later this week.

Dubbed Subtropical Storm Nicole, due to its subtropical nature as of Monday morning. The storm is expected to bring heavy rains and intense winds to Florida later this week.

Subtropical Storm Nicole Is Gaining Speed Just Over 500 Miles Off The Coast Of The Bahamas

Weather officials are noting that Subtropical Storm Nicole has been located just 520 miles off the Bahamas’ northwestern coast as of 8 a.m. Monday morning. Nicole is moving at a rate of around 14 mph in a north-northwest direction. According to the National Hurricane Center, this storm has winds going as high as 45 mph.

“Subtropical Storm Nicole formed northeast of the Bahamas and will head toward Florida’s east coast,” notes Meteorologist Leigh Spann. “Coming onshore Thursday.”

Spann adds that the winds could be as strong as 30-40 mph throughout the area where Nicole makes landfall before quickly switching to a northeast direction by Friday.

“Our winds could be 30-40 mph on Thursday,” the meteorologist notes.

“With the system above us,” she adds. “It will then head northeast quickly Friday.”

Nicole Could Reach Hurricane Intensity By Wednesday

The weather experts note that Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to be nearing the northwestern edge of the Bahamas by Tuesday. Nicole will move onto the islands by Wednesday. Nicole is projected to be approaching the east coast of Florida by Wednesday evening.

Furthermore, Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to be near or at “hurricane intensity by Wednesday or Wednesday night.” This growing intensity will come as Nicole continues to move into the northwestern area of the Bahamas.

Additionally, a “prolonged period of hazardous weather is expected over the northwestern Bahamas, Florida, and the southeastern coast of the United States this week,” the meteorologists note.

The subtropical event is projected to bring as much as two to four inches of rain when it makes landfall in the Bahamas on Tuesday. Some isolated areas, however, are projected to see as many as six inches of rain.

This storm surge is likely to raise water levels by as many as three to five feet above the regular tide levels. Primarily on the coast of the Bahamas.

Other Systems That Meteorologists Are Watching

Weather experts are keeping an eye on another system that is now about 650 miles east of Bermuda. Meteorologists give this system a 60% chance of developing into a storm or even a tropical depression in the next 48 hours. The next named storm in the 2022 hurricane season would be called Owen.