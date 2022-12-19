New Type of Dolphin Has Evolved in the Pacific Ocean

Researchers have discovered a new subspecies of common bottlenose dolphin that only inhabits the warm eastern Pacific Ocean. Marine researcher Ana Costa from the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science at the University of Miami led a team in studying several specimens. They found that this new subspecies is smaller than other widely seen dolphins, Newsweek reports.

The new subspecies discovered by scientists has been named the Eastern Tropical Pacific, or Tursiops truncatus nuuanu, in scientific terms. This discovery was revealed in the Journal of Mammalian Evolution. There are an estimated 600,000 common bottlenose dolphins around the world.

These highly intelligent dolphins can grow to between 6.5 and 13 feet in length and weigh more than 1,000 pounds. They get their name from their short snout. Although the common dolphin is one species (Tursiops truncatus), sometimes scientists notice different populations in various locations that have unique habitat needs.

Costa told Newsweek, due to various preferences, that this can lead to differences in genetics and even form. Consequently, this separates any populations within the same region found by scientists called ecotypes (a population adapted specifically to its environment) and causes speciation. This is the process where a few members of a population break off create an entirely new species over time.

For example, previous research from Costa and her colleagues at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed that two types of bottlenose dolphins living along the U.S. Atlantic coast differed enough genetically and in form to be described as different species.

Two types of dolphins exist along the Pacific coast

According to Costa, two different types of dolphins exist along the Pacific coast, with a higher population in California. Studies in the past revealed that these dolphins on the east side of the Pacific Ocean are different from elsewhere. However, all prior research was limited to specific geographical areas rather than studying the populations as a whole.

Costa explained that a unique form of dolphin was thought to be in the eastern Pacific early in the 1900s. However, this proposal was only based on meager data including just a few specimens and field records. “Thus, despite the previous studies in the area, there was a need to better characterize the level of differentiation between these different populations and determine whether there was, in fact, a distinct bottlenose dolphin form in the eastern tropical Pacific,” Costa explained.

Costa, Rosel, and Archer worked with the late William Perrin at the SWFSC in order to have a deeper understanding of common dolphins in this region. The researchers studied over 130 dolphin skulls from both the eastern Pacific and western North Pacific. They did so by studying museum collections in America. In certain situations, they also looked at how long the body was.

“The bottlenose dolphins found in offshore waters of the eastern tropical Pacific formed one single cluster. They were significantly smaller than common bottlenose dolphins forming the other cluster,” Costa pointed out. “Our findings indicated that the offshore bottlenose dolphins of the eastern tropical Pacific are speciating from the globally distributed common bottlenose dolphins. [They] should be described as a different subspecies.”