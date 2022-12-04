New York City Looks to Hire ‘Rat Czar’ to Handle Increase of ‘Bloodthirsty’ Rodents

Who doesn’t want a position where you can clear well over $100,000 a year and one of the job requirements is “general bad-assery”? The catch? You have to take on the bloodthirsty rodents of New York City.

That’s right, if you have a “killer instinct” and the desire to “fight the real enemy,” you could become New York City’s “rat czar.” The New York City Office of the Deputy Mayor for Operations published the official job opening for the “rat czar” position just last week. This position has been created to take on rodent issues as the pests continue to plague areas throughout the city, both indoors and outdoors.

“Do you have what it takes to do the impossible?” notes an excerpt from the job listing.

“A virulent vehemence for vermin?” the posting inquires while also noting the ideal candidate would have a “background in urban planning, project management, or government.”

Most importantly, however, the job posting notes that this individual must have the “drive, determination, and killer instinct.” This quality is necessary in order to “fight the real enemy” of the city. This enemy, of course, is “New York City’s relentless rat population,” the job posting explains.

According to reports, this director of rodent mitigation will be reporting to the New York City deputy mayor and the Mayor’s Office at City Hall.

If You Have A “Swashbuckling Attitude” You May Be The One To Clear New York City Of The Bothersome Rates

According to the posts, the city is looking to hire someone for the position that is “highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty.” For this job, a candidate is required to be able to display both “stamina and stagecraft.”

The city seeks someone “highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty,” with both “stamina and stagecraft.”

The listing goes on to describe the ideal candidate as one that has a “swashbuckling attitude.” The ideal candidate would also have a “crafty” sense of humor. As well as a general aura of badassery.”

This rodent czar will be collaborating with various city government agencies. All of this is to combat the rat problem on New York City’s streets. These agencies include the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the Parks Department, and the New York City Housing Authority. Other agencies that will be part of this effort include the Department of Education, the Department of Sanitation, and the Department of Transportation.

These rats are posing a major public health risk all over the city. These rats that are running the New York City streets can spread diseases like leptospirosis, notes the NYC Department of Health website.

“The rats don’t run this city,” notes New York City Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch. “We do,” she adds.

“I hate rats,” agrees New York City mayor Eric Adams. “And we are going to kill some rats.”