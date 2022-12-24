New York City Sees Sharp Uptick in Snake-Related Complaints

New York City seems to be developing a snake problem. This year, reports of rogue serpents slithering through city streets jumped by 69 percent.

Luckily, the number of reports is still small, especially considering the size of the Big Apple. The city’s 311 hotline logged 22 snakes in 2022. The year before, there were 13.

Seven calls came from both Manhattan and the Bronx. Six snakes were reported in Brooklyn, and one Queens and one Staten Island resident also called authorities on the creepy creatures.

One of the calls from the Bronx even involved a viper. The person who reported it said it slithered into a home located on Park Avenue and East 172nd Street on February 17.

Typically, 311 does not keep detailed records of calls. So there is no way of knowing what species the other 21 snakes were. Nor do we know if they were venomous or if the animals in question were actually pets.

Some New Yorkers Believe Snakes are ‘Cost-Effective’ Pets

Most threatening species, such as cobras, pythons, and vipers are actually banned in all of New York. And NYC also bans anacondas. But other varieties, like milk and corn snakes, are allowed to live in the state,

Some residents are opposed to a few of the bans, however. And they also wish their fellow city slickers would loosen up on snakes in general.

“Snakes are the most misunderstood animal in the world,” s Ravi Ghulam, an employee at Nature’s Reef & Reptile store in Jamaica, Queens, told the New York Post.

Ghulam said that he has four snakes as pets, both corn and king. And he thinks officials should allow New Yorkers to own vipers, too.

According to him, snakes are “cost-effective” pets. They typically only need to eat once a week, and they don’t need a large tank or enclosure, which is perfect for small downtown dwellings.

“When you work with snakes, you see they are actually harmless,” he continued before adding that Hollywood has made people fear serpents through movies like Anaconda.

“It’s like ‘Jaws’ with sharks,” he said. “Those movies scared the sh-t out of people!”