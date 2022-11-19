New York Officials on the Hunt for Possibly Rabid Coyote Following Double Attack

New York officials are on the hunt for a coyote they believe could be rabid. Their search for the animal began after it went after two different women. It then reportedly attacked the tires of a person’s car who stopped to help the injured pair.

According to CBS News, the two women were attacked in North Salem, NY. North Salem is located in Westchester County. The attack, which occurred on Thursday, took place near a wooded area on Turkey Hill Road.

Per the outlet, only one of the two women sustained pretty serious injuries. She was forced to get rabies shots after the potentially rabid coyote shredded her pants and injured her leg.

North Salem Deputy Supervisor Peter Kamenstein spoke out about the coyote’s Thursday attack. “The coyote grabbed one [woman] by the arm — he didn’t really do any damage there — but then he went after the other lady and shredded her pants and got her leg pretty good.”

Reports about the encounter said the animal attacked the tires of the vehicle that stopped to help them. Wildlife experts state that attacking inanimate objects is a pretty heavy indicator that an animal has rabies.

Since the attack on Thursday, there have been no further reported sightings of the potentially rabid coyote. Still, residents in the area are urged to keep a close eye out in case the animal is still around.

Kansas Dog Owners Speak Out About Increase in Coyote Attacks

New Yorkers aren’t the only ones keeping an eye out for dangerous coyotes. Further south, residents of Johnson County, Kansas have expressed their concerns about the wild canine population. Their concerns emerged after a recent spike in attacks on their pets. Reports of the increased number of coyote attacks come from vet clinics in and around Johnson County. In light of the recent attacks, some locals have begun to speak out.

“We’ll be driving to school early in the morning when it’s still dark outside,” says resident Maggie Uhruh, “and we’ll just see them run across the streets.”

This is a major concern for Uhruh not only for the safety of local children but also for the safety of her dog. Speaking about recent coyote sightings, she continued, “I have a dog that is seven and a half pounds.”

Because she doesn’t have a yard that is fenced in, she shared, “[I] always worry when I let her out that a coyote is just going to snatch her up.”

Another Johnson County resident, Hannah Cox, said that while she personally does not own a small dog, a friend’s was severely injured in a coyote attack.

“My brother’s close friend has a little dog,” she said, “And when they let it out, it got bit by a coyote and its whole ribcage was smashed.”