New York Residents Spot Coyotes Roaming the Streets of the Bronx

People in New York City were shocked when they saw a coyote roaming the streets of the Big Apple. Recently, New York City photojournalist Brenda Rivera captured a video of a coyote roaming a Bronx neighborhood. Residents said they could hear howling at night and wondered if the animals have a den in the area.

Later, the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation confirmed that the creatures could be in the area, but creatures generally aren’t dangerous. In addition, the animals want to avoid people.

“Over the last several decades coyotes have been expanding their natural range in response to ample food and open habitat,” the Parks Department said in a statement. “Coyotes are living within the city limits, we are aware of coyotes living in the Bronx, Queens, and Manhattan.”

The department also said to be mindful of the food inside garbage cans as it attracts wildlife, including raccoons and coyotes. Officials also recommend using animal-proof, lockable garbage containers and mint-scented garbage bags.

Coyote expert weighs in as we enter migration season for the animal

“Seeing a coyote for the first time can be an exhilarating or an alarming experience,” the Parks Department said. “By following simple coexistence guidelines — such as observing them from a distance — you can keep yourself, your family, your pets, and even the coyotes safe.”

However, people should never feed the animals because doing so could cause them to get used to people.

“Keeping coyotes wild is the key to coexistence,” the Parks Department website states. “Their life and your safety depend upon coyotes remaining naturally wary of people.”

According to wildlife expert and coyote consultant Bill Crowder, as we enter migration season for coyotes, sightings are on the rise.

“They are searching for territory, and as soon as they find those territories, they [will] focus on those territories and stay there into the mating season,” he said.

Jon Lovelace, a resident in North Carolina, said he saw one of them passing through his yard. Linda Allen, who also lives in the area, said she’s worried about her small dog.

That’s why she called Crowder for his help.

“I have my horn, a whistle around my neck, and I have the stick. We don’t go out at night unless we have to,” Allen said. According to Crowder, if you’re in an area with coyotes, residents should carry an airhorn because it will keep them at a distance.

“You don’t want a coyote coming close to you,” he said. The stick is to make yourself look larger. He also urges people near coyotes to wave it around to look more threatening.

In addition, Crowder says it’s vital to determine the animals’ reasoning for being in your area. Once you know why they’re slinking around, you can learn how to get rid of them.

“We look for tracks, trails, scats and carcasses to establish feeding patterns,” he said. Crowder also says it’s essential to remove any food sources. In addition, he encourages residents to make sure their garbage cans are secured and to bring all pets inside.