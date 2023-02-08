Newborn Baby Rescued From Collapsed Building Following Massive Earthquake

Rescuers have saved a newborn from beneath the destruction of a building in Syria that was destroyed by a deadly earthquake on Monday.

Moments after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the area, the newborn’s mother went into labor and gave birth to the baby girl. Sadly, she didn’t survive the earthquake. In addition, the child’s father, four siblings, and an aunt were also killed in the earthquakes that have now claimed over 10,000 lives.

As seen in gut-wrenching footage, viewers watch as a man carries the infant after rescuers pull her from the rubble.

Though the first moments of the newborn’s life were filled with terror, she’s now in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

The building wherethe newborn lived was just one of 50 devastated by the earthquake in Jindayris, a town close to the Turkish border.

According to the baby’s uncle, he and other relatives rushed to the site after they learned it had collapsed.

“We heard a voice while we were digging,” he told news outlets on Tuesday. “We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord [intact], so we cut it and my cousin took her to the hospital.”

Newborn in stable condition as her surviving family members hold funeral for her parents, siblings

The baby’s pediatrician, Hani Maarouf, said she was in bad condition when the baby arrived at the hospital. Maarouf said she had “several bruises and lacerations over all her body.”

In addition, she was also showing signs of hypothermia. Doctors later administered calcium to her to help bring her body temperature up.

In another powerful photo, viewers can see the child lying in an incubator. Meanwhile, her survivng relatives held a joint funeral for her mother, father, and four siblings.

Sadly, they are now among the 1,800 people who’ve died in Syria due to the tremor. In Turkey, officials report another 4,500 people have also perished. Unfortunately, the grim death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams continue to pull bodies from the wreckage.

As many call on the Turkish government to send more help to the disaster zone, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan went to a “tent city” in Kahramanmara. There, he visisted people who’ve lost their homes and are now using it as the only shelter they have.

He has since vowed that no one would “be left in the streets.”

Turkey now has tens of thousands of aid personnel in the quake zone. In addition, search teams from more than 20 countries have joined their efforts.

However, with such widespread devastation, many are still waiting for help. According to experts, the window of survival for those trapped under collapsed buildings was closing swiftly.

“The first 72 hours are considered to be critical as the condition of people trapped and injured can deteriorate quickly and become fatal if they are not rescued and given medical attention in time,” said Steven Godby, a natural hazards expert at Nottingham Trent University in England.