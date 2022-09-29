Night-Shift Worker Wakes to Find Large Snake Slithering Up His Leg

A night shift had quite a surprise recently when he woke up to a 3-foot-long albino corn snake slithering up his leg while sleeping.

According to The Sun, Tesco Manager, Iain Robertson discovered the snake after thinking it was just his cat, Socks, climbing up his lower half. “I threw off the duvet,” he explained. “And saw what looked like a piece of cord but it started moving and looking at me. It was a bit worrying.”

However, the piece of cord turned out to be an albino corn snake, which is notably harmless. Robertson and his wife, Candi, believe that the reptile escaped from one of his neighbor’s homes in Foulsham, Norfolk. They named it Clive and gave it to the Wild Touch rescue center.

“My husband is so laid back,” Candi explained. “He just went back to sleep and carried sleeping. The poor [snake] must have been really stressed having seen Iain in bed.”

Robertson and his wife believe that the large snake may have been in their bedroom for a few days due to their cat acting strangely. “Socks has been hissing and staring fixated at something,” Candi continued. “In hindsight, the snake may have been under the covers on Sunday night when I was in bed.”

Albino Corn Snakes Have ‘Docile’ Nature & Enjoy Being Handled After Being in Captivity

According to Everything Reptiles, the albino corn snake is considered to have a docile nature. It also enjoys being handled once it is tamed and used to captivity.

The website notes that without a special nutritional requirement, the snake’s diet is pretty simple. It can also live in a 40-gallon glass vivarium without any real issues. The reptile is commonly found across the southeast and central regions of the U.S. They were initially bred from natural amelanistic corn snakes from the wild in early 1950s and are now the most common morphed in captive corn snakes.

“Characteristic red eyes, and striking red-orange patterns,” the website shares. “Along with their docile nature make them a favorite among reptile owners; especially beginners.”

The reptile also needs a heating pad under its tank. However, they do not require any special lightning.

It seems like this kind of reptile can get loose pretty easily. In 2020, an illegally imported albino corn snake from the U.S. was discovered in Queensland. A snake catcher, Stuart McKenzie, was able to identify the reptile at the time. “Illegal Corn Snake Found on the Sunshine Coast. We were notified about a strange-looking snake that had been handed into a local wildlife center.”

McKenzie further explained that upon inspection, he was able to identify it as an albino corn snake, which is definitely not native to Australia. “This [reptile] has now been organized to go to the appropriate authorities.”