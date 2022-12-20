Nightmare Fish With ‘Dentures’ Attacks, Terrifies Alabama Diver

An Alabama diver had an unusual experience with a nightmare fish earlier this fall when the creature, seemingly boasting a pair of sharp “dentures,” bit him in the leg. While he said that the bite was not particularly harmful, it definitely made for a memorable trip and serves as a reminder that all kinds of animals boast their own weapons, even if that weapon is a pair of denture-like teeth.

Back in September, the New York Post reports Alex Pikul, 31, of Alabama had been a part of a three-week scuba diving trip. While exploring the waters of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the group passed over a nest of triggerfish eggs. Pilkul noticed one of the mature nightmare fish swimming toward the diving instructor and owner of the company, a woman named Maira.

Reflecting on his encounter with the sharp-toothed fish, the diver said, “Maira was going first and all of a sudden a triggerfish starts chasing her and so I swim up and try to shoo it away.”

The man’s heroics, however, proved futile for himself as Maira the instructor managed to avoid a bite from the terrifying nightmare fish, it instead attacked the Alabama diver.

In truth, he admitted, “It startled me and it certainly hurt but it didn’t break skin or anything, so it wasn’t dangerous.”

Photos show the fish both in action biting the male diver, its teeth creating a dimple in his skin, as well as facing the camera, with its almost-buck-teeth taking center stage.

Diver Reflects On Humorous Encounter with Homely Nightmare Fish

Fortunately, Pikul has a good sense of humor and while the nightmare fish’s attack caused a great deal of discomfort, he found watching the experience on camera pretty funny.

“I’ve seen triggerfish before,” he explained, “but when I saw the video of it coming back, I thought it was hilarious. You never really get that close of a shot of what their teeth look like.”

Recalling the experience, the diver quipped that the strange fish has “a face only a mother could love.” He added that the “goofy, ugly-looking fish” has human-like teeth, though seemingly much sharper, adding another comical layer to the fish’s attack.

Still, while the fish left Pikul with a teeth-shaped bruise on his leg, he shared no animosity toward the ugly creature. Instead, he explained the fish was only following his instincts.

“Triggerfish are very territorial,” the diver said, “and there’s normally two of them—the mom will stay on the bottom where the eggs are and then the male triggerfish guard the space above the eggs up to the surface. The fish was just doing what it was supposed to do and being defensive of its kids.”