Nine-Year-Old Fossil Hunter Discovers Ancient Bear Tooth on Local Beach

A dedicated fossil hunter was wandering a beach when she stumbled upon a near-unheard-of discovery: a perfectly intact tooth from the mouth of an ancient bear. But what was even more shocking to local fossil experts is that the budding archaeologist was just nine years old.

When nine-year-old Etta and her sisters, ages seven and five, attended a Norfolk Wildlife Trust fossil hunting course earlier this year, they instantly found their new favorite hobby. Since then, the girls have “really got into fossils,” according to their mother, Thea Ferner. It’s this passion that made Etta’s miraculous discovery all the more exciting.

“I was looking down and there it was,” Etta recalled to BBC. “I thought it was a fossilized bit of wood so I put it in my pocket. And when we got back to the car park, we showed it to a fossil expert and she fell off her chair. She said, ‘People search for 20 years and don’t find anything this good’ and told us it was a bear tooth.”

The massive 3-inch tooth, thought to be a mind-boggling 700,000 years old, was an “exciting” find for Etta. “It might be a major breakthrough in history,” the young fossil hunter explained.

“To find a perfect massive bear canine is a first for me in 16 years working here. We normally find lots of deer fossils, for example, ” said Cromer Museum geologist David Waterhouse. But as you go up the food chain, you find fewer and fewer carnivores like the bear.”

According to Waterhouse, the owner of the ancient bear tooth is an ancestor of the common brown bear, also known as the grizzly bear.

Geologist Explains Sudden Appearance of Ancient Bear Tooth and Other Fossils

For fossil enthusiasts like Dr. Waterhouse, “more extreme weather” caused by climate change is a double-edged sword. “People’s homes and livelihoods are at risk,” he said. “But it also means that amazing finds such as the Happisburgh footprints are being discovered.”

Though the ancient bear tooth was among the most fascinating discoveries in recent memory, it’s far from the only one. The Happisburgh footprints to which the geologist referred, for example, were a group of 800,000-year-old human footprints discovered in 2013. The area is also home to the oldest and largest fossilized mammoth in UK history.

The continuous discoveries have changed archaeologists’ understanding of ancient Earth and the creatures who inhabited it. “More human footprints have been found at Happisburgh in 2019,” Dr. Waterhouse explained. “And at West Runton in 2017 a rhino was found, more hand axes and stone tools are turning up.”

“A researcher from Italy looked at the deer fossil collection at Norwich Castle Museum and realized that one of the deer was a new species related to the fallow deer. We even know more about the temperature and environment 700,000 years ago thanks to pollen and pine cone finds.”

“All these little nuances are building up to this rich picture of what animals and plants were thriving 700,000 years ago,” Waterhouse said.