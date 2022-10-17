north-carolina-nurses-hike-through-the-night-to-provide-blood-to-injured-hiker

Flight nurses had to carry blood through a dark wilderness to save the life of an injured hiker. The hiker had fallen off a remote mountain in North Carolina.

After sunset this past Saturday, Burke County Search And Rescue responded to a report of an injured hiker falling approximately 45 feet. They fell from the top of Hawksbill Mountain in the Linville Gorge Wilderness area, according to WSOC-TV.

Burke County EMS made contact with the hiker. They then determined that the hiker would need a blood transfusion before being moved off the mountain due to their injuries.

While EMS was stabilizing the hiker, Burke Rescue said they had to use ropes “to set up a horizontal raise.” This platform helped bring the hiker back to the summit of the mountain.

Unfortunately, high winds at the top of the mountain made a rescue too dangerous for Mountain Area Medical Airlift. Rescuers decided to carry the hiker off the mountain instead.

According to WSOC, while rescue crews were working to carry the injured hiker through the woods, the MAMA helicopter landed at another location. Then, the Burke County EMS transported their crew via ambulance near the Hawksbill trailhead.

Flight nurses from the MAMA helicopter then hiked in fresh whole blood up the mountain. According to Burke Rescue, the nurses eventually joined the rescue crews on the trail. There, a successful blood transfusion was administered.

The injured hiker and emergency crews made it off the mountain around 1 a.m. after a long night. The injured hiker was then brought to a nearby trauma center.

Burke County Search and Rescue reported that they believe this was the first time a whole blood delivery had been made in the remote Linville Gorge.

Colorado Hiker Flags Down Passing Trains While Stranded for Two Days After Breaking Leg

A hiker near Silverton, Colorado broke her leg and was forced to spend two nights alone in the wilderness, according to local reports.

The woman, in her 20s and from New Mexico, went off-trail during a day hike. She injured her leg near the Animas River, according to the Office of Emergency Management in San Juan County.

After being stranded in the woods for two nights, she managed to reach a visible spot on the riverbank. She realized she could flag down passing trains, rescuers said.

Around 11:38 a.m. on Monday morning, October 10th, a train passenger spotted the woman. Durango Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad officials immediately called authorities.

Then, two train employees who were luckily also trained medics crossed the river to meet the woman. They stayed with her until the Silverton Medical Rescue team arrived at the scene.

A helicopter then brought in rescuers. The rescuers set up a rope system to carry the woman across the river. She was then airlifted to a hospital. A train took the rescuers back out.

“Another person in a moment of need was successfully brought home due to teamwork and collaboration,” the release said.

Silverton is a small historic mining community of about 620 people more, over 300 miles southwest of Denver.