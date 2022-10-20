north-cascades-national-park-lifts-burn-ban-in-chelan-county

Unpredictable northern winds have been causing tragic wildfires in the North Cascades National Park. As a result, officials have been shutting areas of the popular national park get-away as well as issuing burn-bans. However, as things begin to slow down officials are now beginning to lift some of these bans, starting with Chelan County’s Lake Chelan National Recreation area.

The burn ban officially takes effect on Friday, October 21 lifting restrictions in the Lake Chelan National Recreation Area. Additionally, any area of the North Cascades National Park that sits within Chelan County, Washington is also part of the burn ban set to lift later this week.

The burn ban was issued in late summer banning “campfires or the ignition of wood, briquettes,” from being lit in the Lake Chelan National Recreation Area. According to the National Park Service website, these bans included all national park lands located south and east of Cascade Pass, Park Creek Pass, and Rainy Pass as well as the entire Stehekin Valley.

The restrictions also prevented parkgoers from using any fuel in fire pits, fire pans, and barbeque grills. Stoves or grills that are “solely fueled by liquid petroleum fuels for the purpose of cooking are allowed in all locations,” the website notes.

Lightning Strikes Cause Closures In The Popular National Park

Last month a portion of the North Cascades National Park went up in flames. These were caused by multiple lightning strikes that led to long-burning wildfires. Wildfires that have led to the destruction of more than 1,500 acres of the Washington national park. This blaze which broke out around September 12 has since been dubbed the McAllister Creed Fire by officials.

Then as of last weekend, the National Park Service closed a portion of the park’s Thunder Creek Trail. These closures stretch from the trailhead over to Neve Camp, Panther Creek Trail. They also stretch from the trailhead to Neve Camp, and Thunder Knob Trail. All due to the wildfire activity threatening the areas.

Officials also announced several camp closures throughout the area. Some of these areas include Thunder, Neve, Fourth of July, and Panther camps. Officials at the National Park Service also decided to close areas within the Colonial Creek campgrounds. In both the northern and southern regions.

The National Park Service recommends that parkgoers check current trail conditions and updates before making a trip to the area.