North Dakota Man Catches State Record Burbot

An angler in North Dakota recently reeled in a major catch when he caught a massive burbot, breaking a state record that lasted 38 years. However, it seemed to be a happy accident. According to Shane Johnson, he was jigging for walleye at Lake Sakakawea when he hooked the burbot. However, Johnson wasn’t sure what he had on his line.

“I was jigging slow, not really super-aggressive, when all of a sudden I felt a big hit,” he recently said in an interview. “Then it was just dead weight. The fish didn’t really move at first. But then it finally started swimming slowly upstream, which is pretty typical of what paddlefish do. But the hit was so hard I knew it couldn’t be a paddlefish, and I started to think maybe it was a big walleye.”

According to reports, it took Johnson and his fishing partner over ten minutes to reel in the fish.

“By the time I got it up near the surface, with the headlamp shining down and the fish 10 inches below the surface, it looked like I had a 6-foot fish on,” Johnson said. “It was at that point that we realized it was a burbot, and then we got pretty excited.”

Angler breaks major state record with 19+ pound burbot

Then, but about 11:30 p.m., the two had their hands on the fish. However, this would be just the start of an 11-hour journey to get the burbot certified for state-record consideration.

According to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, anglers who want state-record status must get their fish weighed on a certified scale. It also must be verified by an agency employee.

According to Johnson’s hand-held scale, the fish weighed in at 20 pounds, 6 ounces. However, since they couldn’t get it officially weighed until the morning, he and Gullickson decided to fish through the night.

Later, he wrapped the burbot in a plastic trash bag and placed it in the backseat of his car. When he got it officially weighed the next day, its weight had dropped below 20 pounds. As a result, the official weight to be entered was 19 pounds, 5 ounces. The fish was also 41 3/4 inches in length.

“Game and Fish told me if I had wrapped the fish in a wet burlap sack or beach towel, it likely wouldn’t have lost so much weight due to dehydration,” Johnson said.

He added: “So from now on, I’ll always have a garbage bag and a beach towel with me, just in case I get a big fish.”

When it was all said and done, his burbot broke a North Dakota record that stood for over 38 years. Before, in 1984, Orland Kruckenberg reeled in an 18-pound, 4-ounce burbot from the Knife River.