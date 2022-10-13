nps-celebrates-100th-anniversary-of-fire-prevention-week

This week, (October 9 through 15) is fire prevention week. The annual week-long event focuses on fire safety education all over the country. Teaching people of all ages how to do their part in preventing fires. Now, the National Park Service (NPS) is getting in on the action. Because, after all, as Smokey the Bear has long taught us, forest fires are very dangerous. But they are also very preventable.

National Park Service Advises Park-Goers To Take Action During Fire Prevention Week 2022

This year’s fire prevention week events throughout the United States are focused on the theme “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” And, with this theme in mind, the experts are sharing tips on how households as well as visitors to the many national parks can do their part in preventing fires.

This is the 100th anniversary of the annual event and while each year provides important education regarding fire safety, much of the information remains the same. Information such as the importance of knowing what emergency numbers to call in the case of a fire. Not all areas rely on 911 capabilities for the quickest response from fire officials. It’s also vitally important to know the address so the rescue teams know exactly where they are going.

The experts at NPS also recommend that people develop – and practice – fire escape plans at home. Homes and other buildings are at great risk of fires and major injuries or even death can result. Everyone in the household should know what to do in case of a fire.

Fire Safety Week Is The Perfect Time To Check All Smoke Detectors And Carbon Monoxide Alarms

It’s important to regularly check smoke alarms as well as carbon monoxide alarms to make sure all are properly working. And, fire safety week is an ideal yearly reminder to do this. It’s also important that people within a structure understand the different alarms and what each one means.

Batteries in alarms such as these must be replaced every six months. Furthermore, all of these alarms must accommodate all family members within a home. Including those with physical disabilities or sensory concerns.

Education And Prevention Are Important Components Of Fire Safety

In a fire safety week statement, the NPS officials note the importance of relying on visitors to our many national parks all across the country to understand fire safety. After all, a recent statement from the park notes, “education on fire response and preparation saves lives.” The officials note that it’s important to take advantage of fire safety and prevention week to talk with people throughout the community about these precautions.

“Thank you to the National Park Service staff across the country who work every day,” the statement reads. “not only to protect parks and communities from catastrophic fires by fighting fires, but by also preventing them.”