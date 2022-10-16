NPS Rangers Catch, Convict Two Felons Within Ozark National Scenic Riverways

Two felons are receiving further federal prison sentences after National Park Service (NPS) rangers caught each with firearms inside Ozark National Scenic Riverways.

Each felon, initially arrested by NPS Law Enforcement Rangers within Ozark, has pled guilty in a court of law after years of processing.

Firstly, 64-year-old Jackie Delashmit of Salem, Missouri, pled guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to possess a firearm as a convicted felon on January 5, 2022. His violation of 18 United States Code § 371 is cited by NPS in their media release Friday.

According to court records, an NPS Law Enforcement Ranger encountered Delashmit near Parker Hollow in Dent County. The incident took place on April 20, 2020. At the time, Delashmit was consuming alcohol in his vehicle when a ranger found him to be in possession of a firearm. Delashmit had previously been convicted of more than one felony offense, making this a further felony.

Delashmit was then arrested, booked and released at the Dent County Sheriff’s Office following Covid-19 protocols. He was subsequently indicted by a grand jury for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Delashmit would then be sentenced to serve 18 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons on July 18, 2022. Two years of supervised release will follow. The case would see prosecution by the United States Attorney’s Office, St. Louis Division, with Honorable Audrey Fleissig, United States District Judge, presiding.

Felons Captured in Ozark by NPS Possessed Firearms, Methamphetamine

The next felon, 55-year-old James Piatt of Bunker, Missouri, would plead guilty to one felony count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on February 8, 2022.

According to court records, another NPS Law Enforcement Ranger conducted a traffic stop on Piatt for operating a UTV on Highway 19 near Round Spring on July 16, 2021. Piatt would see arrest on-site for Driving Under the Influence. Piatt was also in possession of methamphetamine alongside a loaded firearm.

NPS Rangers cite that Piatt has more than one prior felony offense. Piatt would then see booking at the Dent County Sheriff’s Office. Indicting by a grand jury for the Eastern District of Missouri followed.

Both men were within the borders of Ozark National Scenic Riverways when arrested. Piatt’s sentencing sees him serving 41 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons on August 18, 2022. Two years of supervised release will follow. His case would see prosecution by the United States Attorney’s Office, Cape Girardeau Division. The Honorable Rodney Sippel, United States District Judge, presided.

‘The mission of NPS Law Enforcement Rangers and special agents is the prevention, detection and investigation of criminal activity’

As the National Park Service states, “The mission of NPS Law Enforcement Rangers and special agents is the prevention, detection and investigation of criminal activity to fulfill the agency’s congressional mission and mandate to administer areas under their care in such manner that they are free of criminal activities.”

Anyone witnessing criminal or suspicious activity within Ozark National Scenic Riverways should notify law enforcement. Please do so by contacting the NPS regional dispatch center toll-free at 844-460-3604.

As for Ozark National Scenic Riverways, the national park preserves 134 miles of the free-flowing Current and Jacks Fork rivers. This includes surrounding resources and the unique cultural heritage of the Ozark people.