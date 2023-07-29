‘Nuisance’ Montana black bear has extensive list of break-ins, conflicts rising

A yearling black bear, deemed a true “nuisance bear” by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP), has “gotten into two vehicles, entered a home and two garages,” and that’s only the beginning of the list.

The habituated youngster has also “stolen a backpack and approached people,” and continues to seek human food sources in the Red Lodge, Montana area, FWP cites in their July 27 media release.

“This is unnatural bear behavior and is the direct result of this bear finding human or pet food items and quickly becoming dependent upon them,” officials state. As a result, “FWP wildlife staff are working to trap and euthanize this bear, given its likely irreversible food-conditioned behavior is a threat to human safety in the community.”

This ill-fated black bear, a product of human negligence in the Red Lodge area, is not alone, either. “There are currently a number of habituated and food-conditioned bears” in the area, FWP adds.

All bears warrant caution. But habituated bears can be extremely dangerous. In June 2023, a large male black bear dragged a man off his porch and consumed him. This July, a Kansas woman was mauled to death by a grizzly bear during a morning run in Montana (note: never run during morning or evening in bear country).

In kind, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reminds the public—especially those living in areas with high bear populations—to remain vigilant about attractant management to keep both humans and bears safe.

‘A bear’s life is dominated by the search for food’

“A bear’s life is dominated by the search for food. Both black and grizzly bears are omnivores, and consume over 200 different species of plants, animals and fungi,” FWP offers. “Their natural curiosity and quest for food, however, are also what leads to occasional negative bear-human interactions.”

The outcome of habituation can be – and often is – severe. Actions we can take to prevent it, however, are not. Indeed, “Preventing wildlife conflicts is easier than dealing with one,” FWP says. And no matter what situation they’re faced with, FWP must prioritize human safety by law. This is due to instances like those mentioned above.

It is up to each of us living in bear country, then, to take responsibility for ourselves and our property and to not habituate bears. Being BearWise and Bear Aware goes a long, long way.

Or, as FWP adds, “In urban areas with potentially unlimited opportunities for a bear to find human or pet foods, everyone has a role to play in keeping wildlife wild and out of conflict with humans.”

Residents living near dense black or grizzly bear populations can follow these guidelines and pass them along to neighbors to help prevent community bear conflicts:

Store garbage in a bear-resistant container and/or inside a similarly resistant building until the day of garbage disposal

Avoid leaving attractants next to windows, doors outside walls, or inside vehicles

Do not leave out pet food, bird feeders (including hummingbird feeders), bird seed or BBQs

Secure vulnerable livestock (chickens, goats, sheep), compost piles and fruit-bearing plants with an electric fence For details on building an effective electric fence, visit: fwp.mt.gov/binaries/content/assets/fwp/conservation/wildlife-reports/bears/mfwp_electric-fencing-guide_v4.0.pdf

Pick fruit from trees and bushes immediately once ripe

Keep doors to buildings and vehicles closed and locked

Report unnatural or bold bear behavior or bears feeding on human or pet foods to: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks: 406-850-1131 Red Lodge Police Department: 406-446-1234

For more information on staying safe in bear country, visit FWP’s Bear Aware page.

It can sometimes be difficult to tell these two species apart in shared habitat like Montana. See our How To Tell The Difference Between a Black Bear and a Brown Bear for help there.

And for full details on how to be BearWise in black bear country, see our National Parks Journal: How to Be BearWise with Great Smoky Mountains’ Lead Wildlife Biologist.