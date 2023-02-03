NWTF: How And Where To Buy Concert Tickets For Upcoming Shows

This year is the 50th Anniversary of The National Wild Turkey Federation. To celebrate, the organization is throwing a big, big party. This year’s NWTF Convention will run from February 15-19th at the Opryland Resort and Convention Center in the wonderful city of Nashville, Tennesee.

The 46th annual NWTF convention that went down last year was a record breaker. More than 52,000 people attended the event in 2022. In 2023, more than 55,000 people are forecast to attend the event this year. The convention includes exhibits and displays from the leading brands in the outdoor industry, educational seminars, and entertainment. The annual turkey calling competition will award more than $25,000 to winners this year as well. Country music is always a major part of the NWTF convention as well. This year’s convention lineup includes several great live shows that you don’t want to miss.

Grand Ole Opry Hosting Conservation Aid Concert

On Wednesday, February 15th, the Grand Ole Opry will be hosting a special Conservation Aid Concert in partnership with Mossy Oak. Funds raised from the concert will go toward wild turkey conservation efforts. The show starts at 7 pm. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased through the Grand Ole Opry’s website.

The lineup of country artists playing the show is one you don’t want to miss. More artists will be announced soon, but the schedule already includes Kip Moore, Gary LeVox from Rascal Flatts, LOCASH, Dillon Carmichael, Drew Baldridge, Kasey Tyndall, and Cole Chaney.

Country Outdoors Hosting Musical Pub Crawl

The concert at the Grand Ole Opry isn’t the only opportunity to catch a great live country music show that night though. Country Outdoors will also be hosting a pub crawl that night. It’s got a big-time lineup of musicians. The event is presented by the camo brand Nomad. The event goes from 6-10 and will take place at Opryland’s internal pub district. A ticket must be purchased in advance through this link.

The lineup of musicians for the event is absolutely stacked this year. The list of performers includes Larry Fleet, Michael Ray, Ray Fulcher, Tim Montana, Dylan Marlowe, Chapel Hart, Craig Campbell, Styles Haury, Ella Langley, Olivia Faye, King Calaway, Michael Warren, Clare Dunn, Clayton Anderson, Alexis Wilkins, and Andrew Jannakos.

Riley Green Headlining The NWTF Main Event

On the evening of Saturday the Convention, country music star Riley Green will be headlining the Annual Grand National Auction and Dinner. The event is sponsored by Silencer Central and will be hosted in the Delta Ballroom. The event begins at 7:30 pm. Individual tickets can be purchased here. Boss Gobler ticket packages are also available for $5,000. That option also includes 3 Tristar Shotguns, 10 drink tickets, 2 bottles of wine, 2 bottles of champagne, raffle tickets, a new pair of boots, and much more.

Can’t think of a better dude to be rocking out at NWTF’s main event. Few folks in the music industry hunt as much as Riley Green. He previously mentioned just how much he loves turkey hunting, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year. If yall need me I’ll be somewhere getting after them thunder chickens.” Country music and gobbling turkeys. That is what it’s all about. Check out this awesome video from a turkey hunt last spring with Riley Green and Realtree Roadtrips. Also, be sure to catch him on tour sometime in 2023.