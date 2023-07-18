Octopus steals GoPro camera from diver, fights to keep it

Australia is a country known for its wildlife, but even Australian animals typically aren’t this wild. After spotting a diver filming it with a GoPro, an octopus reached out and snatched the camera away, leading to an all-out battle for the recording device.

This incident occurred in early July, when experienced diver and Australia native Maree Clout encountered another diver exploring Jervis Bay, an area famous for its white beaches and thriving wildlife population, including a number of whales and dolphins.

As Australia is located in the Southern Hemisphere, it’s currently winter in New South Wales. As such, the water temperature in Jervis Bay is sitting somewhere around 60 degrees. The cooler temperatures, however, did nothing to deter Clout and her friends from taking a dip. After all, what are wetsuits for?

Even in winter, encountering another diver isn’t all out of the ordinary. This day was an unusual one, though, as they came across a man who appeared distressed.

“We had an unusual thing happen today while we were snorkeling,” Clout explained in an Instagram post. “A young guy appeared next to us and when I asked him if he was ok, he replied that he needed our help.”

Clout briefly wondered what the problem could be, but she never could have guessed his answer. “I asked him what was wrong and his reply was ‘An octopus took my camera,'” the diver recalled.

“He took us to where he last saw his camera and sure enough….there was the 8 armed ‘robber’ with each of them tightly wrapped around the GoPro.”

Diver battles octopus for GoPro camera

As the footage shows, the octopus isn’t immediately noticeable. Without the long handle jutting out from the camera, it would’ve been easy to overlook. Using its impeccable camouflaging abilities, the octopus blended in perfectly with the surrounding aquatic greenery.

As the diver moved closer, however, the octopus began to shift, showing its tentacles to its second visitor of the day.

“After filming the octopus hugging his loot, I dived down and picked up the handle,” Clout explained. “He really didn’t want to let it go, so I had no choice to lift the GoPro up…with it on it.”

Lifting the octopus from the sea floor, the animal instantly abandoned its camouflage, turning its natural bright red as it focused all its energy on maintaining its grip on its newest prize. Eventually, however, it was forced to concede defeat.

“Man, he was heavy!” the diver said. “I wiggled the camera sideways a few times and he reluctantly let go. Poor occy made his way back to his girlfriend on the rock and sulked lol.”

So, why did the octopus steal the camera? Well, it’s possible that it saw the shiny lens and wanted it for its garden. “Octopus’s Garden” isn’t just a catchy song, it’s a real thing that the shiny object-loving cephalopods create around their dens.

An octopus first travels the ocean floor, collecting shiny objects and other trinkets. It then takes the objects back to its den and builds a “garden,” hiding the opening to its home with the rocks, broken shells, glass, etc., that it found. Spotting the approaching camera, this octopus might have seen it as the perfect addition to its collection.