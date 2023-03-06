Off-Duty Firefighter Comes to the Rescue Following Gruesome Shark Attack

A Florida surfer got incredibly lucky when an off-duty firefighter just happened to be on the beach to witness them fall victim to a brutal shark attack, the first responder rushing to the surfer’s aid in the immediate aftermath.

On Sunday, February 19, experienced surfer Bert Krebs was shredding off the coast of Florida in an area he’s been safely enjoying for close to four decades. He had seen two sharks earlier in the day but swam past them without incident.

As he finished riding a wave and preparing to leap back onto his board, however, he felt his foot slam against something he first assumed was a rock. He soon realized, however, that he had instead fallen victim to a shark attack.

“All of a sudden there was a bite, two seconds later it was done,” Krebs told CBS 12. “It bit me I even pulled my leg away or it let go. And I knew right away when it happened. I knew it was a bite and I yelled shark pointing to my friends.”

As Krebs shouted ‘shark’ to his friends, the water slowly turning red around him, Boynton Beach firefighter Kyle Davison just happened to overhear the commotion. Davison was off-duty at the time and soaking up the sun like everyone else. Seeing a shark attack victim in need of assistance, however, he rushed to his car for supplies.

“It’s like I was in work mode,” Davison said. “I just ran to the truck, grabbed medical supplies, and tried to get to them as fast as I could.”

Firefighter Helps Shark Attack Victim Before Ambulance Arrives

With his friend helping him to shore, Krebs was shocked to see a stranger standing on the beach with medical supplies. “Waiting there was a guy with a towel and water and gauze and I was like, ‘What’s going on here?'” he said. Using the supplies from his truck, Davison did what he could for the surfer while the group waited for emergency services.

“The wound was covered in sand,” Davison said. “So I cleaned the wound with the supplies that I had. I applied pressure with some bandages to control the bleeding and wrapped in gauze while my girlfriend called 911.”

Once in the ambulance, Krebs passed out from the immense trauma and blood loss from the shark attack. For the surfer, however, the calming presence of the firefighter in the immediate aftermath made all the difference. “I’ve got to thank Kyle and his partner,” Krebs said. “They were instrumental in just keeping me calm.”

Thanks to the speedy assistance from Davison and other first responders, Krebs’ recovery is going extremely well. “Bert’s made a tremendous recovery after being bitten by a shark,” said Krebs’ surgeon, Dr. Faris Azar. “I’m happy to see the progress that he’s made since then. He’s motivated, and I suspect it’ll continue to do well and he’ll ultimately get back to surfing.”

Krebs and Davison exchanged numbers after the horrific shark attack. When Krebs’ injuries fully heal, the pair hope to go surfing together.