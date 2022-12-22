Officers Rescue Mother Moose Who Fell Into Icy Washington River

In Washington, wildlife officers and firefighters heroically saved a mama moose who had broken through the icy surface of a river. From the rear deck of their Elk abode, Paula and Bill Gilbert noticed a moose struggling in the freezing Little Spokane River. Staci Lehman, Communications Manager for WDFD, reported that the couple initially believed they had spotted an eagle battling with ice on Little Spokane River. Once closer inspection revealed it was actually a moose, they immediately contacted WDFD.

The couple quickly learned that officials believed attempting a rescue was too dangerous. “We initially said we wouldn’t attempt a rescue because wild animals, cold weather, and water are a recipe for a human to get hurt,” Lehman told KFQ-TV. Alarmed that the homeowners might try to free the moose, a WDFD officer arrived at the scene. After consulting with firefighters from Pend Oreille Fire Department, they determined it was safe to attempt to rescue it.

“It was tense,” Paula Pershall-Gilbert told KXLY-TV. As time passed, the tension increased dramatically. The mama moose fought hard to stay alive. Meanwhile, her baby calf witnessed from a distance and remained close by without leaving its vicinity. “It was so hard. It was just prayerful, all the time,” Paula Pershall-Gilbert recalled. With a plan of action, the authorities knew it would be safe enough to attempt a rescue. Meanwhile, Pend Oreille firefighters nearby made sure nobody plunged into the water.

The homeowners that discovered the moose prayed for its rescue

As they observed the valiant efforts of the rescuers, they earnestly prayed for a miracle to occur. “We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice because it’s too risky for human safety,” explained Severin Erickson, an officer with WDFW.

After many hours of hard work, the rescue crew was successful in looping a rope around the moose. They managed to break away sheets of ice to create a navigable channel. Officer Severin Erickson comforted her for ten minutes before she regained enough energy to rejoin her calf. The animals then took refuge on nearby trees and bushes while they feasted on its foliage. “It’s a Christmas miracle at our house,” Gilbert said.

Lehman strongly urged people to not attempt a rescue mission as animals can become stuck underwater or beneath the ice, leading to swift hypothermia. “Wild animals do not understand that people are trying to help and can injure them by kicking or pushing them under,” explained Lehman. “It then becomes a human rescue operation that can put our first responders in danger. While no one wants to see an animal die, sometimes the risk to human life is the determining factor.” This rescue mission could have had a disastrous conclusion if safety wasn’t the primary concern.