Officials Investigating a ‘Suspicious’ 4-Foot Sphere That Washed Up on the Beach

Japanese authorities closed off a beach on Tuesday morning to investigate a massive, bizarre metal sphere that washed ashore.

According to officials, a local resident in Hamamatsu reported the “suspicious” cylindrical ball. The area is a southern coastal city about 155 miles from Tokyo.

A 1.5 meter (4.9ft) sphere appeared today at Enshuhama Beach in Hamamatsu, Japan.



Police have surrounded the area and cordoned off a perimeter of 200 meters until they determine what the object is.



What the hell do we think this is? pic.twitter.com/YMNyu0oLFI — prayingforexits 🏴‍☠️ (@mrexits) February 21, 2023

The resident reportedly called authorities before 9 a.m. reporting “a large round object was washed up on the beach,” according to news outlets.

The bystander said her husband first noticed the odd ball while walking along the beach over the weekend.

According to police, the object is a sphere with a nearly four-foot diameter, and authorities believe it’s made of iron since it has a rust coating.

Officials immediately closed off access within 655 feet around the sphere for the entire day as bomb disposal crews started inspecting the ball.

Later, an X-ray determined the sphere was hollow and presented no danger of explosion. According to Fuji News Network, authorities later lifted restrictions around 4 p.m.

The ball, which has an overhang that would allow it to be hooked onto something, also resembles a mooring buoy. Japanese authorities noted they would ask local officials responsible for coastal management to come and get the ball.

A local resident who typically runs on the beach said he did not understand why the ball suddenly got attention. “It’s been there for a month,” he revealed. “I tried to push it, but it wouldn’t budge.”

Mysterious sphere washes up on Japanese beach following the shooting of Chinese spy balloon

At one point, local police partitioned off a 650-foot radius around the sphere. Meanwhile, experts attempted, to no avail, to solve the mystery.

Some experts suggested it resembled something from the popular manga series Dragon Ball, while others believed it was a UFO that had fallen from the Earth’s atmosphere.

At the same time, the bizarre globe also sparked a temporary frenzy of media attention and speculation on social media. The peculiar sighting comes as the U.S. recently shot down a string of unidentified aerial objects in addition to a Chinese balloon that was used for surveillance.

The recent downing of the balloon over the Atlantic now has many people curious and concerned about who or what is watching us.

Recently, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that he was adamant that China was trying to surveil the U.S. with the balloon.

“I can’t say dispositively what the original intent was, but that doesn’t matter because what we saw when it was over the United States was clearly an attempt to surveil very sensitive military sites,” Blinken said during a recent interview.

He added: “The balloon went over many of them. It, in some cases, loitered,” he added. “We took measures to protect that information. We took measures to get information about the balloon. And I think we’ll know more when we … actually get the remains.”