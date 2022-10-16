officials-rescue-77-year-old-and-child-in-separate-incidents-in-new-hampshire-white-mountains

Two people were lucky that first responders working the White Mountains in New Hampshire were so prepared to do their jobs.

Earlier this week, rescuers were called to two separate incidents that happened within 90 minutes of each other. The most complicated rescue happened on Mount Garfield in the White Mountains. A 77-year-old man was hiking to the summit with his niece. Raymond Pike slipped and landed in a tree. A report in the Boston Globe said that Pike couldn’t move, so his niece called 9-1-1. She stayed with her uncle until help arrived. This all started at about 4 p.m.

But because of Pike’s precarious spot, first responders needed to call in the Army National Guard. And the guard sent a helicopter. The tree Pike landed in was about a quarter mile from the summit just off the Garfield Ridge Trail. The helicopter arrived there at about 5:40 p.m. A medic got to Pike and secured him in a rescue basket. The 77-year-old then received a ride to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment. However, his niece didn’t get a quick way down the mountain. Accompanied by a conservation officer, they hiked back down, ending their long rescue day in the White Mountains at 9:30 p.m.

Officials told reporters that both Pike and his niece were “well prepared” for their hike. And that helped with the rescue. Their gear also helped them stay dry and warm for what turned out to be an out of the ordinary outing in the White Mountains.

On Other Side of White Mountains, Rescuers Saved Young Boy

Earlier in the day, at the other end of the White Mountain range, 9-1-1 received a call about a child slipping on wet leaves while hiking Mount Monadnock during a school field trip. The child fell down a large, flat rock located on the White Dot Trail.

The Globe said a conservation officer and members of the Mount Monadnock Park staff found the child and helped him down the mountain and to the beginning of the trail. They all arrived just before 5 p.m.

“They’ll be fine,” Sergeant Kevin Bronson of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department told reporters. “Time was on our side because it happened pretty early in the day before sunset, and ultimately, they were able to walk out with assistance.”

The White Mountains make up about a quarter of New Hampshire.