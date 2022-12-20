Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

A California town is reeling after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake killed two residents and left their community a “total mess.” According to local officials, thousands are without power after the earthquake hit the coastal town of Rio Dell. In addition, people are without water after the quake caused a major water main break, according to Humboldt County officials on Tuesday. The earthquake also moved homes off their foundations when it struck the state’s northern coast.

According to the USGS, previous data put the center of the quake along the Pacific Coast less than eight miles away from Ferndale, California. The agency recorded the quake at about 2:34 a.m.

Sadly, officials said two people lost their lives in Humboldt County as “a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake.”

In addition, Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal said on Tuesday morning that 12 people suffered injuries due to the quake. Now, officials believe that number will rise.

According to Samantha Kargas, public information officer for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday morning, rescue crews saved several people after they became trapped in a collapsed building.

Over 70,000 people in Humboldt County lost electricity at about 4:45 a.m., per reports from PowerOutage.us.

Local officials and agencies scrambling to rebuild town following 6.4 magnitude earthquake

“Power is out across the county,” local officials wrote via Twitter. Then, they added in all-caps: “Do not call 911 unless you are experiencing an immediate emergency.”

Additionally, the sheriff’s office revealed there was “widespread” destruction to streets and residences in the area. There were also at least two injuries from falls in the area, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Later, the California Department of Transportation said State Route 211 was closed down after streets and a bridge endured damage. Moreover, major damage was also recorded in the town of Fortuna. Locals saw nearby stores and businesses with broken windows due to the seismic activity.

Officials also said the earthquake was intense enough to prompt a “ShakeAlert.” That notification was immediately sent to people’s phones by FEMA’s Wireless Emergency Alert System.

“We hope everyone is safe and if you felt shaking or got an alert you took a protective action like Drop, Cover, and Hold On,” USGS said.

Now, scientists are warning Northern Californians to prepare for the possibility of aftershocks into next week.

Officials said there have been up to 80 aftershocks already reported in the wake of the recent earthquake.

“There is approximately a 13% chance within the next week of a magnitude 5 or larger, so people do need to be prepared, especially if they are in weakened structures, to be mindful of where they’re staying,” she said.