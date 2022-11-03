Officials Trap Bear in Colorado Springs After Getting Too Close to Homes

Officials were forced to trap a young bear after it took residence in a Colorado Springs, CO, community.

CBS News Colorado explained that the animal had gotten a little too comfortable around humans, and it was running around in a neighborhood on the southeast side of the city.

Officer Drew Vebenec with Colorado Fish and Wildlife shared that the bear, a 150-pound female around 2-years-old, had been living off trash for some time. So the easy meals were keeping her around.

The bear will soon be going back to the wilderness. But because she became somewhat of a nuisance, CFW will have to mark her and ensure that she doesn’t keep migrating back to neighborhoods.

“We’re gonna work [her] up. We’ll sedate [her] … we’ll put some ear tags and a pit tag in and get [her] out of town up in the mountains far away,” Vebenec said.

A pit tag, or Passive Integrated Transponder, is a power-free internal microchip that activates when it passes by special antennae placed around populated areas by CFW. So if the bear wanders back where she’s not allowed, it will immediately alert officials that she’s in the area.

CPW hopes that the story reminds people to properly dispose of trash so they don’t unintentionally lure in dangerous visitors. And during fall, CO residents should always keep their trashcans indoors until the morning of pickup.

As bears head into hibernation, they crave more calories, which means they’re desperate to find food anywhere they can. Many bears will normally keep their distance from humans. But even the most skittish of them will brave residential areas while trying to back on some winter pounds.

Bear Cub Finally Captured in Colorado After Evading Officials For a Week

Easy meals also brought a bear cub into Colorado neighborhoods late last month. But this particular animal was much harder to catch.

The cub roamed around Fruita for a week, and it even stooped by a local middle school during its adventures. While CPW crews were constantly on its trail, they were unable to capture it.

Earlier today, wildlife officers responded to a report of a bear cub in a tree at a residence in Fruita.



The cub has been eluding wildlife officers and visiting the Fruita 8/9 Middle school since last week.



📸 CPW/R. Gonzales pic.twitter.com/hOdRfNlNXr — CPW NW Region (@CPW_NW) October 24, 2022

However, the bear cub let its guard down one day while taking a nap in a tree at a private residence. Officers immediately headed over and captured the animal.

“Thanks to the help of Lower Valley Fire and Fruita PD, wildlife officers were able to get the cub safely out of the tree,” CPW wrote in a Tweet. “Once safely on the ground, he was taken to a wildlife rehab center to be evaluated.”