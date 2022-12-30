ohio-firefighters-rescue-bulldog-from-lake-erie-just-in-time

A miniature bulldog that got stuck in Lake Erie is lucky after being rescued by local firefighters in Northern Ohio. The 1-year-old dog named Diesel ran away from its home on Michigan Avenue outside the town of Elyria. The bulldog reportedly scrambled over a snow drift while Diesel’s owner Tom Kolesar laid down for a nap.

Kolesar told People that when his wife called out for their three dogs, only one of them came running back. “About 10 minutes later, she steps out back, and calls for the dogs, our boxer came running, but these two were nowhere to be found.” One of the dogs was eventually found roaming around the neighborhood, but Diesel was still missing.

However, a woman later spotted the missing dog trotting around a churchyard near the shoreline of Lake Erie. She alerted the authorities and the Lorain Fire Department responded briskly. The dog had apparently been struggling in the icy cold water for at least 10 minutes before being rescued.

Rescue Crew Saves Bulldog From Freezing In Lake Erie

Even then, protecting the dog was not an easy task. “He was showing signs that he was about done,” said Jeff Fenn, the Department’s Assistant Chief. “Scared us to death, I was like, please don’t. We had our ice suits coming and stuff like that to dress out and jump in and get him. But that would have been difficult with the 10-foot drop into the water.”

The firefighters were able to get a hook around Diesel’s collar and pull him safely aboard the rescue vessel. Additional details were shared on the Lorain Fire Department’s Facebook account. The post indicates that the dog was transported to a nearby animal shelter in order to recover. Once the dog warmed up a little bit, he was reunited with his family.

Though Kolesar said they keep Diesel active, he had never seen him swim before. “We walk Diesel during the summers, and we walk him to the edge of the water, but he never expressed an interest in going any deeper,” he said.

Lucky Dog Rescued After Falling Through Thin Ice On Washington Lake

After attempting to navigate its way across a Seattle area waterway, a dog cracked the ice and was swept up into the strong current. By the time a rescue swimmer arrived on the scene, the dog was flailing and struggling to stay afloat about 30 to 40 yards offshore.

The viral video footage shows the dog battling the icy water and repeatedly failing to pull itself out of the water. Though clearly exhausted after the whole ordeal, the dog made a quick and full recovery.

Not only do first responders in communities all around our country step up to selflessly help people every chance they can get, but they’re also out here saving dogs. That’s something everyone can support.