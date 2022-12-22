Ohio Man Facing Federal Charges for Starting 20+ Forest Fires To Keep Firefighters Busy

When police arrested an Ohio man for setting over 20 forest fires, they didn’t expect the culprit to be a volunteer fire department administrator.

James Bartels, 50, faces a slew of federal charges after he allegedly started more than 20 fires on purpose in Wayne National Forest. The strangest part was Bartels’ motive, which he claimed was to “give the boys something to do” and “to distract himself from depression.”

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Kenneth Parker, Bartels faces charges related to at least 24 arson fires dating back to early 2022.

The forest fire arsonist wasn’t only an administrator for the fire department. In addition to his duties at Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, he also worked in Gallia County as an emergency dispatcher but resigned on November 8. Just a little over a week after quitting this position, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources recalled seeing Bartels’ truck in the area before another one of the forest fires began.

Men in Missouri, California Face Similar Charges For Contributing to Forest Fires

Unfortunately, the case of the Ohio man setting forest fires isn’t the only one to occur recently. In Missouri and California, officials responded to two other men participating in similar dangerous activities but in very different circumstances.

In Missouri, a man faced indictment when he allegedly set fires in Mark Twain National Forest and then aimed his crossbow at a responding forest ranger. According to a report from KFVS out of Cape Girardeau, authorities charged the man with “assaulting a law enforcement officer, arson, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.”

Federal prosecutors stated during the investigation that Lucas G. Henson of Iron County, Missouri, set three fires in Butler and Wayne Counties, causing damage to seven to eight acres of land within the national forest.

In addition, Henson is also facing charges of “robbery, stealing a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.”

Meanwhile, in California, a man in Long Beach appeared on video footage lighting local’s flags on fire. The incident took place at roughly 3:30 a.m. on December 8.

Once authorities received the footage from several neighborhood Ring doorbells, they arrested 35-year-old John Leo Meyler for 13 counts of arson.

According to reports, Meyler burned over a dozen American and military-affiliated flags.

“My best friend from across the street called and woke me up because her dog woke her up,” resident Tracy Greenberg told NBC Los Angeles. “They were burning her flag as well. Came outside, flag on fire. Car was on fire, too.”

Likewise, another arson victim, Jane Andrus, told KTLA that the flames could have resulted in a house fire.

“My family’s home could have been taken from us very quickly and it wasn’t, and I’m very grateful,” she said.