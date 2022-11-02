ohio-motorcyclist-dead-after-early-morning-wreck-with-deer

A motorcyclist reportedly died on Wednesday (November 2nd) following an early morning wreck involving a deer and then being struck by a commercial vehicle.

According to Channel 19 News in Cleveland, the wreck occurred a little after 7 a.m. and close to State Route 33. This is just south of State Route 87 in Newbury Township, which is located in Geauga County. Ohio State Highway Patrol revealed that Joseph Randall, 60, of Stow, was northbound on State Route 44. He then struck a deer on the road. Upon hitting the animal, Randall was thrown from his motorcycle and struck by the commercial vehicle.

The media outlet further reported that Randall was wearing a helmet at the time of the deer wreck. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The other driver was not injured and Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. FOX 8 Weather also reported that there was dense fog throughout Northeast Ohio at the time of the crash.

Scioto Post shared that the Ohio DNR revealed that peak season for deer accidents occurs between October and December. “Deer-vehicle collisions increase dramatically between October and December, as deer cross roads and highways more frequently in search of mates,” said ODNR. “Drivers should be especially careful around forest preserves or wooded areas.”

The agency said it’s important to be alert, drive safely and keep eyes on the road. “[These] may help reduce your chances of being in a collision with a deer during the fall breeding season.”

The Car Wreck Occurred Weeks after Ohio Runner Nearly Lost Ear After Being Trampled By Deer During a Race

The car wreck in Geauga County occurred weeks after a female runner nearly lost an ear during a rough interaction with a deer while running in a race.

While speaking to Fox 8 in mid-October, Rebecca Heasley recalled her interaction with deer during the Space Race. Which was held on October 1st. “I thought I got hit by another runner who just was too close,” she explained. “I saw blood on my hands and realized it was a bit more severe.”

Heasley shared that the deer ended up hitting her in the head with its hoof. This in return opened a large cut and nearly ripped her eye off. She ended up sustaining scratches after falling down. Speaking about the experience, Heasley stated that staying calm through the whole thing was rough. “I had a moment of freak out, ” she said “When I found my ear wasn’t where it was supposed to be, ”

Hesley went on to add it was more or less as if she was going to freak out about the situation. “This is going to be much worse than it really is.”